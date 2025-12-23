The Rational Forum
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
British Politics
Global Politics
The Middle East
The Green Revolution
Society & Culture
Exposing Pro-War Propaganda
Satirical Shorts
Big Tech & AI
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Built on Sand: Labour’s Evidence-Free Rights Revolution
Promises Without Proof: Why the Employment Rights Bill Rests on Anecdotes, Not Analysis
Dec 23
•
The Rationals
1
2
The £10 Million Experiment That Proves Nothing – And Was Designed Not To
While Finland, Sweden, and Norway have walked away from puberty blockers, Britain spends £10 million proving they are safe – for the next five years…
Dec 16
•
The Rationals
5
5
1
The Lights Are Going Out All Over Rural England Tonight
Three quiet policies were meant to raise a little revenue. Instead they are killing the village pub – and the village with it
Dec 9
•
The Rationals
14
8
4
The New Enclosures
How Labour’s Planning Bill quietly seizes England’s best farmland, hands it to developers, and calls it fairness
Dec 2
•
The Rationals
13
6
3
November 2025
The Net Zero Death Duty
How Labour is using inheritance tax to push prime farmland into solar & wind farms and rewilding estates
Nov 25
•
The Rationals
20
1
11
The Compassion Trap
Why You’ll Be Paying £10 Extra Council Tax for Labour’s 56-Day Asylum Illusion
Nov 18
•
The Rationals
3
1
2
They said it was to save kids from porn. Now your passport’s on the dark web — and your NHS record is next.
How Britain’s child-safety law backfired into breaches, dark-web chaos, and a GOV.UK Wallet that will track you from cradle to grave.
Nov 14
•
The Rationals
106
20
The Quiet Clause That Pays Gerry Adams and Silences the Rest
Labour’s £50k Cheque to IRA Commander — 400 Former Internees & Soldiers Silenced
Nov 11
•
The Rationals
18
18
6
Your EPC Is a Lie — And It Could Get You Evicted or Bankrupt You
The £165M ECO4 fraud that risks collapsing the 2026 Renters’ Database
Nov 5
•
The Rationals
2
1
425 Empty Barracks, 7,500 Homeless Heroes, £15bn Wasted on Asylum Hotels: The Great British Betrayal
Poppies on lapels, veterans on pavements—£15bn for hotel strangers.
Nov 2
•
The Rationals
2
4
October 2025
Net Zero’s Mould Referral Scandal
Labour’s ECO4 scheme sends NHS patients into damp homes, driving A&E crises
Oct 27
•
The Rationals
7
2
3
Net Zero’s £30,000 Ruin Tax
How Labour’s energy efficiency laws threaten to bankrupt ordinary homeowners while sparing the political elite
Oct 23
•
The Rationals
9
4
3
© 2025 The Rationals
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts