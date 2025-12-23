The Rational Forum

Built on Sand: Labour’s Evidence-Free Rights Revolution
Promises Without Proof: Why the Employment Rights Bill Rests on Anecdotes, Not Analysis
  The Rationals
The £10 Million Experiment That Proves Nothing – And Was Designed Not To
While Finland, Sweden, and Norway have walked away from puberty blockers, Britain spends £10 million proving they are safe – for the next five years…
  The Rationals
The Lights Are Going Out All Over Rural England Tonight
Three quiet policies were meant to raise a little revenue. Instead they are killing the village pub – and the village with it
  The Rationals
The New Enclosures
How Labour’s Planning Bill quietly seizes England’s best farmland, hands it to developers, and calls it fairness
  The Rationals

November 2025

The Net Zero Death Duty
How Labour is using inheritance tax to push prime farmland into solar & wind farms and rewilding estates
  The Rationals
The Compassion Trap
Why You’ll Be Paying £10 Extra Council Tax for Labour’s 56-Day Asylum Illusion
  The Rationals
They said it was to save kids from porn. Now your passport’s on the dark web — and your NHS record is next.
How Britain’s child-safety law backfired into breaches, dark-web chaos, and a GOV.UK Wallet that will track you from cradle to grave.
  The Rationals
The Quiet Clause That Pays Gerry Adams and Silences the Rest
Labour’s £50k Cheque to IRA Commander — 400 Former Internees & Soldiers Silenced
  The Rationals
Your EPC Is a Lie — And It Could Get You Evicted or Bankrupt You
The £165M ECO4 fraud that risks collapsing the 2026 Renters’ Database
  The Rationals
425 Empty Barracks, 7,500 Homeless Heroes, £15bn Wasted on Asylum Hotels: The Great British Betrayal
Poppies on lapels, veterans on pavements—£15bn for hotel strangers.
  The Rationals

October 2025

