Michael Smith
1d

"Vital amid alternatives like black-market sourcing" - so if I'm a ten-year-old and I can't get hold of cocaine, can I just participate in a clinical trial? (Note: no limit on recruitment numbers for Pathway).

Ideally this trial would involve a commitment to lifelong cocaine use and a two-year follow-up period to monitor adverse events (we do not consider anorgasmia and infertility to be adverse, and kids agree with us). The cohort envisaged would mainly be girls suffering the conditions of 'not enjoying puberty' or 'suspected lesbianism'. The placebo arm would also get cocaine, but slightly later and after being told by their mentors that the delay might make them suicidal. Primary endpoint would be how happy they feel. Informed consent required - autistic ten-year-olds are welcome!

Yours sincerely, Dr J. Mengele on behalf of the Pathway Ethics Committee

