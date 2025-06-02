A Convert’s Deliverance: Maria’s Triumph and the Global Struggle for Religious Freedom
The courage of faith: Maria's story and the global crisis of #FaithUnderFire
In May 2025, Maria—her name a veil against a vengeful past—stood trembling in a UK courtroom, her Bible a talisman, as Judge J.L. Barker granted her asylum. After a three-year battle, this Christian convert from an Islamic-majority nation overturned a Home Office rejection branded “too incredible,” securing sanctuary for herself and her family. Her jour…