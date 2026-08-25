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Ariane's avatar
Ariane
6h

Thank you for this careful analysis and well-researched article. One is reminded of CIA crimes, always evolved to preserve 'plausible deniability.'

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David Jones's avatar
David Jones
1d

The problem one gets is the difference between the appearance of accuracy and actual accuracy.

The appearance of accuracy often relies on the packaging, the well constructed presentation, the numerous references and as I encounter with AI the helpful ‘if you would like more information’ usually on unrelated topics to the specific question.

I think it would help, as your example noted, that all information was routinely shared with the stakeholders, in this case the patient. This would allow errors to be more easily detected.

I once attended my GP surgery for some sinus problems, he asked me if I still lived in the caravan, I said no and that I had never lived in a caravan. He then asked me if I had given up smoking, I told him that I had never smoked in my life. The page he was reading was torn from my notes and thrown in the bin. This could only occur with an open dialog (unfortunately I was not privy to any of the other information in my notes, accurate or not).

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