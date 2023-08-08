Lyudmila Denisova. Former Ombudsman of the Ukrainian Commission for Human Rights

“Now Aleksandrovka has turned into Bucha... For some reason, they rape young children there. A three-year-old boy died raped by orcs,” claimed Lyudmila Denisova at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2022. “When a six-month-old girl was raped with a teaspoon, a nine-month-old …