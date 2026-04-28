The Rational Forum

The Rational Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ariane's avatar
Ariane
4d

Thank you for this piece. Perhaps you could send it to Patrick M.Wood's Technocracy.newshttps://www.technocracy.news/

Data centres have proved unpopular in parts of America.

You describe effectively the arrogance and hypocrisy of our 'governors' . I wonder about background lobbying and kickbacks...

Reply
Share
3 replies by The Rationals and others
Eva's avatar
Eva
3d

So incredibly topsy turvy - and yes I see folk in our local community forum saying things like “oh have you seen we can all help by just deleting some of our photos” I despair!

The “green” fig leaf is indeed enormous and the hand clasped tightly over the mouth ensuring no discussion other than the allowed prayers of “(fake) Green = good) is tightly held.

I wish I had better answers, thank you for speaking out and I shall do my best to share forward.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Rationals
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Rationals · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture