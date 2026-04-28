One has to admire the serene confidence with which ministers address the nation on artificial intelligence. Britain, they assure us, stands on the very cusp of becoming an “AI superpower”.

The phrase is uttered with the quiet certainty once reserved for the shipping forecast, as though the matter were already settled and the only remaining task were applause. Every new data-centre scheme is presented as yet another milestone on the nation’s inexorable march toward digital sovereignty and net-zero virtue.

The £2 billion Wapseys Wood campus in Buckinghamshire, recently granted Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project status, offers a case in point. On a former landfill beside the M40, American investors propose three hyperscale buildings capable of drawing up to 300 MW, supported by an on-site gas-fired power station of 270–350 MW to guarantee “resilience” against the national grid.

A few counties north, the £11 billion Cottam project promises a full gigawatt of “clean, firm power” courtesy of American-designed small modular reactors. Similar enthusiasm attends plans at Hartlepool and Wylfa. All are framed as harmonious contributions to Britain’s green and digital future.

Meanwhile, the public is gently encouraged to do its bit, turn the thermostat down another notch, perhaps forgo that second hot shower, and embrace the occasional energy-saving mode. The contrast is instructive.

While ordinary households are urged to tighten their belts, the Government fast-tracks planning permission for gas turbines and nuclear reactors on British soil — all beneath the reassuring banner of decarbonisation. Nuclear, it is murmured in passing, may be quietly folded into the renewable family, even though it produces long-lived radioactive waste and depends on finite fuel. Gas, when required for “resilience”, proves green enough for official purposes.

The sermon is delivered with admirable composure. One might almost believe that the interests of the British taxpayer, the American investor, and the planet itself are perfectly aligned. The small print, however, tells a rather more interesting tale.

Who Actually Pays — and Who Profits

British households and taxpayers are not merely spectators in this grand enterprise, they are its principal underwriters. The mechanisms are discreet but remarkably efficient.

Through the newly minted AI Growth Zones, data-centre operators enjoy electricity-price discounts that can reach £24 per megawatt-hour in Scotland, £16 in Cumbria and £14 in the North East — relief ultimately funded by the general consumer. The regulated asset base model (RAB) for nuclear projects transfers construction risks and upfront capital costs onto future energy tariffs long before a single watt is generated.

Add the £17 billion-plus nuclear programme, the £599 million already committed in loans to small modular reactor development, and the public expenditure required to reinforce the grid for the 50 GW of data-centre capacity now queued for connection — a figure that already exceeds the country’s current peak electricity demand — and the arithmetic begins to look less like prudent investment than a quiet transfer of wealth from British bill-payers to American balance sheets.

Government modelling confirms that these discounts could save operators of a single 500 MW data centre up to £80 million annually, with the cost ultimately socialised across consumer bills.

All this public largesse arrives at a moment when ordinary energy bills remain among the highest in Europe and the same ministers continue to urge households to practise the very restraint that data-centre operators are spared. One might be forgiven for wondering whether the taxpayer is being asked to subsidise not only the infrastructure but the comfort of the companies that will ultimately own and operate it.

The economic returns, alas, flow in one direction only. The lead developer of Wapseys Wood is SDC Capital Partners, a US private-equity firm with some $8.8 billion under management. The small modular reactor technology for Cottam comes from Holtec International of New Jersey, X-Energy, another American concern with close Amazon ties, is lined up for Hartlepool.

Once operational, the hyperscale capacity will be leased and run by the usual American suspects — Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google — who will pocket the recurring revenues from AI training, inference and cloud services. Cottam, for instance, promises “thousands of high-skilled manufacturing and construction jobs”, yet once operational the hyperscale facilities themselves will require only a handful of staff to oversee highly automated systems.

Foreign direct investment, we are solemnly informed. Jobs and tax receipts, we are promised. Quite so. It is merely that the jobs are largely temporary construction roles, the tax reliefs are generous, and the real, recurring profits will be repatriated across the Atlantic with admirable dispatch.

While the public is lectured on personal carbon footprints and energy prudence, the state cheerfully underwrites infrastructure whose primary long-term beneficiaries sit several thousand miles west of these shores. It is a splendid arrangement — for everyone except the people actually paying the bills.

The Green Fig Leaf

Yet the most elegant sleight of hand remains. The whole enterprise is presented to the public as a triumph of environmental virtue.

Official literature speaks of “clean, firm power” and “decarbonisation leadership” with the serene assurance of a vicar announcing the collection. Nuclear is gently folded into the renewable family alongside wind and solar, as though the distinction between finite uranium and inexhaustible breezes were a mere technicality best left to experts.

Gas turbines at Wapseys Wood, justified as essential “resilience”, receive a polite green pass. The linguistic gymnastics are almost balletic.

The fig leaf is impressive in its size and greenery, but it tends to slip upon closer inspection. Small modular reactors may be smaller and, in theory, safer than their predecessors, yet they still produce spent fuel that must be stored for millennia and rely on a global uranium supply chain that is anything but infinite.

The on-site gas plant at Wapseys Wood is excused as necessary backup against a grid already groaning beneath 50 GW of queued demand. Both gas and nuclear are cheerfully bundled under the low-carbon umbrella, allowing ministers to tick the net-zero box while the actual energy mix remains stubbornly dependent on finite resources and fossil backup.

First Casualties — Already Proven

When one looks more closely still, another uncomfortable reality emerges. These facilities are not merely expensive and foreign-owned, in the eyes of potential adversaries they are already proven targets of choice.

In March 2026 Iranian forces carried out the first deliberate kinetic strikes on commercial hyperscale data centres in recorded history. Two Amazon Web Services sites in the United Arab Emirates were hit directly, a third in Bahrain was damaged. Fires broke out, power was lost for days, and services from banking to cloud-based enterprise systems fell into chaos.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was admirably frank, the sites, it declared, supported US and Israeli military and intelligence operations, including AI-driven analysis hosted on commercial platforms. Iranian state media even published a helpful list of further “legitimate” targets — naming the very hyperscalers now poised to lease British capacity.

The pattern is not isolated. In Ukraine, Russian strikes have repeatedly hit data centres and the power stations that feed them, treating commercial digital assets as straightforward extensions of Western capability.

Yet Britain continues to designate these same hyperscale campuses — now formally classified as Critical National Infrastructure since 2024 — as though the lessons of recent conflicts were somehow inapplicable here. One might almost admire the optimism — especially given the vigour with which we continue to prod the Russian bear.

While ministers extol the strategic importance of these American-owned facilities to Britain’s AI future, adversaries have already demonstrated that they view them as low-cost, high-impact targets. The irony is almost poetic, the Government builds what it calls vital sovereign infrastructure, yet the primary owners and operators are American, the profits largely American, and the targeting doctrine has already been field-tested by America’s adversaries.

Defence Capability Meets Reality

At precisely this moment, when the Government is busy designating American-owned data centres and small modular reactors as Critical National Infrastructure, the armed forces tasked with protecting them find themselves in rather different condition.

The regular British Army numbers just 73,790 personnel — less than half its Cold-War strength — while the Ministry of Defence stares into a £28 billion funding black hole. Recruitment has collapsed, retention is poor, and internal reviews describe the force as “hollowed out”.

The timing is exquisite. Just as these high-value, fixed targets are being fast-tracked across the countryside, ministers have quietly raised the recall age for the Strategic Reserve from 55 to 65 and the retirement age for Army Reservists from 55 to 60.

The policy is presented as harnessing “a wealth of expertise”. One pictures veterans trading blood-pressure tablets for body armour and creaking knees for the honour of guarding American cloud servers against the next Russian or Iranian drone swarm. The Government calls it prudent planning. Others might call it a real-life reboot of Dad’s Army, except this time the Home Guard is expected to defend assets that adversaries have already proven they will strike first.

The Unspoken Question

One is left, in the end, with a rather awkward question that no minister seems keen to ask aloud. Why, exactly, is the British public being asked to subsidise, through higher energy bills and taxpayer guarantees, the construction of expensive, fixed, high-value infrastructure whose primary owners and operators are American, whose profits will largely depart these shores, and whose vulnerability has already been demonstrated in real conflicts?

The official answer — digital sovereignty, net-zero leadership, jobs and growth — sounds noble enough in a press release. Yet when one adds the on-site gas turbines justified as “resilience”, the nuclear reactors quietly rebranded as renewable, the pension-age reservists quietly lined up as potential defenders, and the £28 billion defence shortfall quietly left unaddressed, the picture begins to look less like a coherent national strategy than a triumph of hope over experience.

The ordinary taxpayer is entitled to wonder whether the grand rhetoric of AI superpower status is quite the unalloyed benefit it is presented as. Higher energy bills today, subsidised foreign profits tomorrow, and strategically vulnerable assets the day after — all while the armed forces that might protect them continue to shrink.

It is not an argument against technological progress or even against nuclear power. It is simply an observation that the public is being invited to underwrite a gamble whose costs are immediate and domestic, while the rewards are long-term and largely overseas, and the risks appear to have been airbrushed from the official prospectus.

It is all rather neatly done. The Government presents the enterprise as a patriotic fusion of net-zero virtue and digital destiny. The taxpayer underwrites the subsidies, the grid upgrades and the nuclear risk. American investors supply the capital and collect the profits.

Adversaries have already demonstrated that the resulting facilities are among the first things they will strike. And the armed forces that might one day be asked to defend them are quietly raising the retirement age to sixty and the recall age to sixty-five, as though the best way to protect tomorrow’s critical national infrastructure were to call up the generation that remembers Suez.

One might almost admire the symmetry. The costs are socialised, the profits are privatised, the risks are externalised, and the public is invited to feel proud of Britain’s forward-thinking ambition.

The rhetoric of AI superpower status and clean-energy leadership sails on, serenely untroubled by the small print. The ordinary taxpayer may one day be left to console himself with the thought that at least the servers will be running on British soil when the lights go out.

The bill, one way or another, will arrive. The only uncertainty is who, exactly, will be asked to pay it.

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