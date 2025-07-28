Britain’s Breaking Point: How Britain’s Speech Police Are Fracturing a Struggling Nation
Net Zero’s brutal costs and migration’s strain are crushing working-class families, but silenced voices under Islamophobia and antisemitism rules fuel extremism—history’s ghosts warn of chaos.
The Working Class Under Siege
Britain’s working class is on its knees, and the elites are turning a blind eye. In Manchester’s crumbling estates, Blackpool’s windswept terraces, and Tower Hamlets’ overcrowded flats, families—white, Asian, Black, scraping by on just over twenty grand a year or clinging to lower-middle-class dreams—are drowning. Soaring en…