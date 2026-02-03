In the grand theatre of Westminster, few acts are quite so diverting as the spectacle of politicians discovering the virtues of the defence industry. Last March, more than 100 Labour MPs and peers, led by the freshly minted member for Aldershot, Alex Baker, penned an open letter to the City’s banks and fund managers. They demanded that investments in British arms manufacturers be reclassified as ethically impeccable. “There can be no more ethical investment,” they declared with righteous zeal, “than giving the Ukrainian people every ounce of support that can be mustered by their allies.” A stirring sentiment, especially as the government has pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by April 2027 (or 2.6 per cent if one kindly includes the contributions of our intelligence services).

To make this more relatable and to underscore the contradiction at its heart, imagine a family dieter who lectures everyone on the evils of fatty foods while secretly stocking the fridge with cream cakes. That’s the flavour of the contradiction here, passionate public advocacy for a sector deemed vital, paired with private financial choices that shun it entirely.

One might reasonably assume that such passionate advocacy would extend to every corner of parliamentary life. Yet a rather awkward question arises when one peers into the retirement arrangements of these same champions of national security. The Parliamentary Contributory Pension Fund (PCPF), the taxpayer-backed scheme that ensures MPs and ministers can enjoy a comfortable old age, appears to have taken a distinctly cooler view of the defence sector.

According to a meticulous analysis by the Prosperity Institute published in April 2025, half the PCPF’s roughly £1.2 billion in assets is invested in equities. Of that equity portion, a commanding 40 per cent sits in BlackRock’s Low Carbon Fund, a vehicle so devoted to planetary salvation that it explicitly “seeks to limit and/or exclude direct investment into companies that have exposure to controversial or nuclear weapons.” Another 31 per cent resides in Schroders’ Sustainable Multi-Factor Equity Fund, which excludes industries such as weapons companies. In total, at least 70 per cent of the fund’s equities are managed under mandates that effectively sideline significant chunks of Britain’s defence industry.

This means, in plain terms, that while workers in defence-dependent areas, such as those at BAE Systems’ submarine facility in Barrow-in-Furness, rely on sustained contracts for their livelihoods, the MPs advocating for increased defence commitments oversee a pension fund that limits investment in the very firms delivering those contracts.

The practical result is stark, no major UK defence name appears meaningfully in the portfolio. Meanwhile, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, BAE Systems has delivered returns of around 181 per cent, Rolls-Royce a staggering 525 per cent, and Babcock a respectable 100 per cent. One might conservatively estimate that parliamentary pensions are forgoing tens of millions in potential gains, shortfalls ultimately covered by the taxpayer in this generous defined-benefit scheme.

This estimation is based on historical performance data from these stocks, which have outperformed broader market indices like the FTSE 100 by substantial margins, driven by increased global demand for military capabilities amid ongoing conflicts. For the average pension saver, this is like turning down a reliable, high-yield savings account because it doesn’t fit a trendy ethical label, leaving ordinary contributors to pick up the tab.

The irony is exquisite. The very politicians who berate the City for “ill-considered anti-defence rules” have quietly entrusted their own golden years to funds that embody precisely those rules. Change, it seems, is urgently required elsewhere, anywhere but at the trustees’ table where current and former parliamentarians preside.

This is not mere petty inconsistency, it exposes a deeper malaise. ESG investing, once sold as the enlightened marriage of profit and principle, has curdled into a form of ideological orthodoxy. Defence, essential for deterring aggression, supporting allies, and preserving the very stability that allows “sustainable” progress elsewhere, is routinely lumped together with tobacco, fossil fuels, and other moral outcasts. The Financial Conduct Authority has repeatedly clarified that no regulation forbids investment in defence companies. Yet the dogma persists, woven into fund mandates, stewardship codes, and sustainability ratings.

To illustrate, and to reveal the selective nature of this orthodoxy, consider how ESG ratings agencies like MSCI or Sustainalytics typically apply stringent social criteria to defence firms, resulting in downgrades due to perceived controversies, without equivalent weighting for their roles in international peacekeeping missions or alliances like NATO, which are fundamental to global security frameworks. This selective ethical lens not only distorts investment decisions but also propagates a narrative that equates national defence with moral hazard, potentially weakening economic resilience in the face of real-world threats, like the thousands of jobs in defence-dependent towns that rely on stable investment flows.

For the ordinary worker, whose own pension pot may be subject to similar constraints, this affair offers a salutary lesson. How did we arrive at a point where the people’s representatives demand robust national armament while their retirement funds demur? What does it reveal about the grip of ESG propaganda that even its critics cannot fully escape its embrace?

The trustees, of course, must honour fiduciary duty, pursuing respectable returns while genuflecting to net-zero aspirations and stewardship principles. Yet when parliamentarians themselves contribute, however modestly, to the capital drought they publicly lament, one is entitled to wonder whether the left hand has any notion of the right’s commitments. Further compounding this, parliamentary records on pension governance, including committee responses, indicate an emphasis on ESG alignment without direct reference to potential conflicts with defence priorities, hinting at a possible disconnect in policy application.

As geopolitical tempests brew, Britain urgently requires private capital to bolster its defence industrial base. Nordic pension funds have already begun lifting exclusions, acknowledging that security is itself a form of sustainability. European asset managers are following suit. Britain’s political class, however, appears caught in a time warp, preaching urgency while practising caution.

To highlight the growing divergence, funds like Denmark’s ATP have publicly revised exclusion policies to permit investments in arms manufacturers, citing the ethical imperative of supporting democratic allies, a shift that has delivered superior returns without compromising sustainability goals, in distinct contrast to the PCPF’s more rigid approach.

This divergence is particularly evident in performance metrics. Danish pension funds have markedly expanded their overall exposure in recent years, with industry-wide commitments roughly doubling from DKK 9bn in January 2023 to DKK 19bn by April 2025, alongside further initiatives such as the launch of the ETNA private equity fund in December 2025 by PensionDanmark (€100m), AP Pension (€70m), and AkademikerPension (€50m)—a €220m vehicle targeting European defence, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure.

These developments have enabled Danish savers to capitalise on surging defence returns while bolstering national resilience, advantages that persistent ESG orthodoxy in UK funds like the PCPF appears to forgo, potentially placing British industries and taxpayers at a competitive disadvantage as opportunity costs accumulate across the broader investment landscape.

The Labour open letter signatories, including luminaries such as former NATO Secretary General Lord George Robertson and ex-Royal Navy Chief Admiral Lord West, argued persuasively that ESG mechanisms “often wrongly exclude all defence investment as ‘unethical’.” They are right. Yet the PCPF’s allocations suggest a lingering ambivalence.

BlackRock’s fund, for instance, aligns with widespread low-carbon strategies that screen out nuclear-related activities, precisely the domain in which British firms excel. Schroders’ threshold, while permitting minimal exposure, effectively bars meaningful stakes in pure-play defence giants.

Delving deeper, BlackRock’s own sustainability reports reveal that their exclusion criteria are influenced by international norms like the UN Global Compact, which, while well-intentioned, fail to differentiate between offensive weaponry and defensive technologies critical to UK interests, thereby amplifying the propaganda that all arms-related investments are inherently problematic.

This is not to impugn the trustees’ diligence, they navigate a landscape shaped by prevailing norms. But when those norms are challenged by the fund’s own beneficiaries in open correspondence, the dissonance becomes hard to ignore.

For taxpayers underwriting the scheme, the stakes are tangible. Forgone returns from defence outperformance translate into higher contributions from the Exchequer.

In an era of strained public finances, such inefficiencies warrant scrutiny. Quantitatively, and to bring the cost home, the Prosperity Institute estimates that, based on benchmark comparisons, the fund’s exclusions may withhold millions in potential capital and returns from the defence sector, funds that could otherwise alleviate pressure on public budgets or support services for ordinary citizens.

This burden falls disproportionately on taxpayers, who guarantee the scheme’s defined benefits regardless of investment performance, effectively subsidising an approach that prioritises ESG orthodoxy over maximising returns in a sector parliamentarians deem ethically vital.

Moreover, the episode illuminates ESG’s propagandistic tendencies. Promoted as neutral risk assessment, it frequently functions as moral gatekeeping, deciding which industries are “worthy” based on contested ethical hierarchies. Defence, far from frivolous, underpins the very stability that enables sustainable progress elsewhere.

Critics argue, with evidence from independent think tanks, that this gatekeeping often stems from activist-driven agendas rather than empirical risk analysis, leading to a skewed propaganda that overlooks the sector’s role in job creation, technological innovation, and economic multipliers in regions like the North West, where BAE Systems employs thousands and supports entire communities.

As 2026 begins, with defence budgets rising across NATO and private capital increasingly vital, Britain cannot afford half-measures. Parliamentary rhetoric has shifted decisively, portfolios should follow suit.

One hopes the trustees, perhaps prompted by a gentle nudge from their members, might reconsider. After all, consistency is the hallmark of principle. In matters of national security, it should not prove elusive even in Westminster’s retirement planning.

If defending democracy and aiding Ukraine represents the pinnacle of morality, as their letter so eloquently asserts, surely it merits a modest allocation in the parliamentary portfolio. Anything less smacks distinctly of “do as I say, not as my pension invests.”

