The Rational Forum

The Rational Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willy & Bill's avatar
Willy & Bill
Sep 14

We don’t mind riding on the back of your coattails, but you might actually enjoy our piece on the ECHR. Think of it as the complaints desk for 70 million Brits, the one thing stopping the government from bulldozing through your living room while claiming it’s “sovereignty”. Farage wants to torch it like a dodgy builder boarding up the ombudsman’s office. Logic took a gap year, rights shouldn’t. https://substack.com/home/post/p-173170058

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Rationals · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture