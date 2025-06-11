Green Lies, Southern Fire: Carbon Markets’ Betrayed Vow
Carbon markets, hailed as the planet’s savior, wound it most where they vow to heal—yet the Global South’s defiance may redeem their 1969 promise.
The Paradox of Green Salvation
In January 1969, a Union Oil rig ruptured off Santa Barbara, smothering 35 miles of California’s coast in 4 million litres of crude. Seabirds, seals, and dolphins perished in a tarry shroud, their deaths igniting a fury that birthed Earth Day 1970. Twenty million souls, from New York’s concrete canyons to San Francisco’s fo…