The Paradox of Green Salvation

In January 1969, a Union Oil rig ruptured off Santa Barbara, smothering 35 miles of California’s coast in 4 million litres of crude. Seabirds, seals, and dolphins perished in a tarry shroud, their deaths igniting a fury that birthed Earth Day 1970. Twenty million souls, from New York’s concrete canyons to San Francisco’s fo…