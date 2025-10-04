Sir Keir Starmer, ever the earnest headmaster, stepped onto the stage on September 26, 2025, to unveil his “Brit Card”, a digital ID pitched to streamline Right to Work checks by 2029, with tantalizing hints it could soon encompass welfare, tax, and driving licenses. It’s an “enormous opportunity,” he declared, to build trust and efficiency, a technocrat’s love song to a gleaming digital future. Yet, just a day earlier, activist David Powell’s Freedom of Information request, probing Palantir Technologies’ role in this brave new world, sank into Whitehall’s black hole. The Department of Health, Home Office, and Cabinet Office missed their legal deadline to respond, their silence louder than Starmer’s rhetoric. For those of us who cast a wary eye on state overreach and transatlantic scheming, this isn’t mere incompetence, it’s the whiff of a scandal in the making.

The “Brit Card” is no fresh idea, it’s a ghost of Tony Blair’s 2006 ID scheme, which crumbled under 3 million signatures and a £250m bonfire of public funds. But this time, it’s more insidious, the sharp edge of a “Blairite Data Triangle” stitching together Blair’s Oracle-funded think tank, Palantir’s NHS data empire, and Starmer’s quiet compliance. Grounded in government records, FOIs, and corporate filings it exposes a bipartisan betrayal, Labour and Tory promises of data privacy dissolve as American tech titans, Palantir and Oracle, carve up 67 million Britons’ data like colonial Clive slicing Bengal. The “trust” mantra is a slick veneer, masking a surveillance pipeline forged in Gaza’s blood-soaked AI.

The Data Triangle: Blair’s Shadow Government

Starmer didn’t dream up the “Brit Card”, it’s Tony Blair’s phoenix rising from the ashes of his 2006 flop. His Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), flush with $145.3m in turnover and 900 staff across 45 countries, has been preaching the gospel of digital IDs for years. Its September 2025 report, dropped with uncanny timing alongside Starmer’s announcement, champions IDs to “tackle migration” and streamline services, a technocrat’s utopia cloaked as public service. Fuelled by £257m from Oracle’s Larry Ellison (£52m in 2023, £163m pledged), TBI’s 2024 meetings with Business Secretary Peter Kyle pushed Oracle’s Ellison Institute to unify NHS data, laying the groundwork for national IDs. At a 2025 Dubai summit, Ellison couldn’t hide his glee, calling Britain’s health data an “incredible” AI goldmine, a profiteer’s twinkle in his eye.

Blair’s Israeli Lifeline

Blair’s ambitions stretch beyond Whitehall to Gaza’s rubble. In 2025, tapped by Trump and Jared Kushner, he’s been tasked with shaping a “Gaza International Transitional Authority” to govern post-ceasefire, cozying up to Israel while sidelining Palestinians. TBI’s plan aligns with an Israeli businessmen’s “Great Trust” vision, a glitzy “Trump Riviera” for Gaza’s ashes, bankrolled by Ellison, a key IDF donor mirroring TBI’s UK push for Oracle’s NHS cloud and weaving a surveillance thread from Gaza’s “kill chain” to Britain’s IDs. Blair’s “two-state” bromides hide a bitter irony, the same barons pushing Brit Card centralization profit from Gaza’s control.

TBI’s reach is relentless, its alumni advise the government’s Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), and its 2025 conference shaped Labour’s AI agenda, pushing a “National Data Library” to fix “unfit” systems. With Saudi and U.S. State Department funding, TBI’s global influence, spanning Azerbaijan’s COP29, raises cronyism alarms just as Momentum warned in 2023. Yet, TBI slams Palantir’s £330m NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP) as “sluggish” in its 2024 report, nudging Oracle’s cloud, a hypocritical jab as Oracle’s ICE deportation ties mirror that of Palantir’s own sins.

Starmer’s 2024 manifesto swore to shield Britain’s data with robust “safeguards,” yet his actions sing a different tune, cosying up to Palantir, the surveillance giant with a murky past. His February 2025 pilgrimage to their California headquarters, timed suspiciously after Peter Thiel’s hefty Trump campaign donations, clinched a £750m Ministry of Defence AI deal, raising eyebrows among privacy hawks. Health Secretary Wes Streeting, undeterred by a 1.5m-signature BMA petition, hails Palantir’s £330m NHS Federated Data Platform as a £1.1bn saviour even though only 72 of 240 trusts have adopted it, a lukewarm uptake at best.

The Tories, hardly blameless, laid the foundation. Boris Johnson’s 2019 chummy meeting with Thiel sparked a £1m NHS COVID contract that swelled to £330m by 2024, bypassing competition and ignoring privacy pledges. Labour, far from breaking the mould, leaned into this transatlantic coziness, with Blairite grandee Peter Mandelson steering the ship. Through his former Global Counsel firm (Mandelson was recently sacked because his ties to Jeffery Epstein), he quietly laid the groundwork for Starmer’s Palantir embrace, his deft lobbying weaving this £750m deal into the broader Blairite vision of a tech-driven state.

Propaganda’s Thin Veneer: TBI’s Spin Machine

Starmer’s “trust-building” Brit Card is a glittering mirage, propped up by the Tony Blair Institute’s relentless tech evangelism. The Home Office’s September 26 fanfare promised “seamless” services, but cybersecurity experts warn it’s a hacker’s paradise, primed for exploitation. TBI’s August 2024 report, slamming UK data systems as “unfit,” urges Labour to centralize them, a convenient pitch that glosses over Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s ties to ICE deportations and IDF surveillance, eerily reminiscent of Gaza’s AI-driven “kill chain”.

Palantir’s Federated Data Platform (FDP), the ID system’s backbone, is buckling, only 72 of 240 NHS trusts use it, trapped by £50m lock-in costs and shrouded in 99% redacted contracts that fuel public distrust. But Palantir’s UK chief, Louis Mosley, grandson of fascist icon Oswald Mosley, bragged to the BBC in September 2025 of “hundreds of use cases,” even as Cambridge trusts dismissed the platform as a “step backwards,” exposing the hype as hollow amid growing scrutiny of Palantir’s IDF partnership in Gaza. Worse, the MoD’s £750m “jobs bonanza” deal, touted to create 20,000 roles, funnels cash to Palantir, whose $100m+ IDF revenue from Gaza’s deadly AI targeting (37,000 targets, 10% false positives) bankrolls its UK ambitions. TBI’s Amazon ties and Gaza “peace” spin, as Crikey reveals, peddle a lie, the Brit Card’s “efficiency” masks a U.S.-Israeli profit grab.

Palantir’s Sordid Legacy: A Global Warning

Palantir’s track record casts a dark shadow over the “Brit Card” scheme, signaling dangers far beyond Whitehall’s promises. Its 2016 entanglement with Cambridge Analytica, rigging elections through data misuse ignited GDPR debates and exposed its knack for weaponizing information. This pattern repeats in U.S. predictive policing, where algorithms with 10% false positives disproportionately target minorities, a flaw echoed in secretive UK police deals. Worse, Palantir’s $113m “Immigration OS,” expanded in 2025, powered ICE’s family separations, while its Trump-era “super-database” sparked ex-employee warnings of “unlawful surveillance.” Most chilling is its role in Gaza, where the TITAN AI fueled over 41,000 civilian deaths, deemed “crucial” by CEO Alex Karp and linked to 2420 healthcare attacks under UN scrutiny. Can a firm steeped in such scandals be trusted with Britain’s data? Palantir’s past suggests a surveillance state in waiting, not a public service.

The Public’s Stake: Questions of Sovereignty

Labour’s digital ID “Brit Card” promises efficiency but conceals a lucrative handover of 67 million Britons’ data to U.S.-Israeli profiteers, a Trojan horse cloaked in progress. Palantir, reaping profits from Gaza’s war-fueled AI “kill chain” that claimed 41,000 lives, threatens to misprofile UK citizens, risking job and benefit denials via biased algorithms. Its 2420 healthcare incidents, per Health Workers for Palestine, link it to UN-probed war crimes tied to IDF contracts. Oracle, bolstered by Larry Ellison’s £257m to Blair’s Institute, funnels NHS data into a surveillance web, with Ellison’s IDF ties stoking fears of British records aiding Israel’s war machine. Blair’s Saudi-funded think tank, pushing a Gaza control model, drives this profiteering agenda. A 1.5 million-strong doctors’ petition, now sparking global surveillance uproar, demands accountability, will it shatter the silence? Can Britons trust profiteers and a Blairite institute mired in war scandals to guard our privacy? Will Starmer’s “trust” rhetoric mask this U.S.-Israeli data windfall? and Who controls our digital fate Westminster or war-profiting barons? The challenge remains, will we resist as Labour’s digital ID hands our rights to privacy, autonomy, equality, expression, and sovereignty to profiteering foreign powers, or do we let silence seal our fate?

