The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) was created to prevent tyranny from ever returning to Europe’s soil. Conceived in the ashes of war, it promised that no citizen would again stand powerless before the state. Yet today, the Court faces a new question, Is it still fit for purpose in an age of shifting values, populism, and digital disruption?

Across the continent, political leaders rail against “unelected judges in Strasbourg.” Rulings once hailed as moral triumphs now provoke outrage and headlines. To some, the Court remains Europe’s conscience, a bulwark against creeping authoritarianism. To others, it is a relic of post-war idealism, ill-suited to the realities of 2025. This article does not aim to destroy or defend the Court. Instead, it asks whether an institution born in the trauma of the twentieth century can still command legitimacy in the twenty-first, and whether its mission has strayed from moral clarity into moral confusion.

Origins and Intent

The ECHR emerged from a moment of profound moral clarity. In 1949, Europe’s democracies were rebuilding both their cities and their consciences. The horrors of fascism, genocide, and totalitarianism had exposed the fragility of liberty. The Convention on Human Rights, signed in 1950, was designed to guarantee that no government could again trample the individual without consequence. The Court was to be the moral referee of Europe, a body above politics, protecting dignity, freedom, and the rule of law.

In its early years, its decisions unified rather than divided. They embodied the conviction that the state exists to serve the individual, not the other way around. But that moral consensus has fractured. What happens when the very definition of human rights becomes fluid, politicised, contested, and culturally fragmented.

The Changing Context

Post-war Europe assumed a shared moral framework, Christianity, liberal democracy, and the lessons of atrocity. Modern Europe no longer speaks with one moral voice. Issues of migration, identity, gender, and religion divide nations as deeply as war once did. Strasbourg’s jurisprudence increasingly reflects this tension. In S.A.S. v. France, the Court upheld France’s veil ban, prioritising “living together” over personal expression, in Del Río Prada v. Spain, it ruled that extending a terrorist’s sentence violated her rights, provoking outrage among victims.In Greece, cases such as A.R.E. v. Greece tested how far protest and liberty can stretch before they threaten order. Each decision was legally reasoned, yet politically explosive.

For many citizens, Strasbourg’s rulings feel detached from democratic sentiment. For others, that detachment is the very essence of principle, rights must restrain the passions of the majority. But is that ideal still sustainable when the majority itself begins to lose faith in the system?

The Philosophical Tension

The ECHR embodies Europe’s most enduring paradox. It was founded on universal values but operates within national democracies. Philosophically, this raises an ancient question, Can rights exist without borders?

The moral universalism of Strasbourg assumes that justice transcends culture. Yet democratic legitimacy depends on rooted communities, on people who see law as theirs. This tension echoes Isaiah Berlin’s warning about the collision of equally valid values, liberty and belonging, freedom and order that can never be fully reconciled. And it mirrors Hannah Arendt’s insight that rights mean little without a political community to guarantee them.

When a court in Strasbourg overrules a parliament in London or a legislature in Madrid, it forces Europe to confront its deepest contradiction, that liberty, to survive, may need the very sovereignty it restrains. If moral authority no longer stems from shared conviction, can a court , however noble, still speak for Europe’s conscience? As Edmund Burke might remind us, principles divorced from the traditions that sustain them risk becoming abstractions noble, but brittle.

The British Dilemma

Nowhere is this contradiction sharper than in Britain. A nation whose unwritten constitution prizes liberty and parliamentary sovereignty, has long viewed Strasbourg with scepticism. The ruling in Hirst v. United Kingdom (No. 2), which required the UK to allow prisoner voting, crystallised that unease. Politicians accused the Court of overriding democratic will.

A 2014 YouGov poll found that 78% of Conservative voters and 71% of UKIP supporters favoured repealing or replacing the Human Rights Act, with only 5% opposed. Among Labour and Liberal Democrat supporters, 44% opposed reform, about 20% were in favour, and roughly 30% were uncertain. While these figures reflect opinions at the time, more recent polling suggests the British public now shows less appetite for repeal, with a majority opposing withdrawal from the ECHR or reforms that reduce protections,

These numbers reveal a country torn between principle and autonomy. Should prisoners retain a vote because dignity demands it, or should the electorate decide who participates in democracy? Hirst was never just about prisoners. It was a philosophical test of who governs Britain, Parliament or Strasbourg.

Is Reform Possible?

Across Europe, from London to Athens, rulings that once symbolised justice now spark resentment, not because they are unjust, but because they collide with local instinct. Public opinion amplifies this tension. The British data mirrors a broader European unease. Citizens are not rejecting rights, they’re questioning who defines them. Meaningful reform would demand more than procedural tweaks, it would require rethinking how sovereignty and morality coexist.

But reform cuts both ways. If the Court bends to political pressure, does it cease to be a guardian of conscience? If it refuses to bend, can it survive democratic rejection? The dilemma is existential, how can a court maintain moral authority when the very societies it serves begin to see it as foreign?

Conclusion

The ECHR was born from Europe’s darkest night and guided by its brightest ideals. But institutions, like empires, are mortal. The Court’s survival depends not on law but on moral imagination, on whether it can reconcile universal principle with democratic identity. Perhaps the question is not whether the ECHR is fit for purpose, but what that purpose has become. Is it to defend timeless rights against the shifting tides of politics, or to reflect the evolving conscience of the nations that created it? In 1950, Europe sought salvation in universal law. In 2025, it seeks balance between rights and belonging, freedom and order. Whether the ECHR adapts or ossifies will decide if it remains a living conscience, or an institution out of time.

So, where do you stand? Should Europe’s conscience bend with its people, or stand firm against them? Leave your thoughts below. Debate is not only welcome, it’s necessary.

