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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
4d

Good article. But I'd strongly dissent from your view that "net zero is a legitimate objective". It is not.

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John Davies's avatar
John Davies
4d

I've worked in the UK water industry since just before privatisation. The whole shebang is an utter shambles with a predictable but entirely unaddressed skills shortage one of the biggest issues right now. This massive increase in spending is likely to break it and that will be in the form of huge cost increases and the waste that stems from incompetence throughout the entire supply chain.

Another big issue is the regulation and the way it sets spending requirements. Maintenance is almost none existent so all the kit is falling apart. The water companies know they can get capital funding to replace stuff so they simply wait till things fall over then put fancy new plant in then neglect it, rinse, repeat.

The regulator also prioritises bizarre stuff that eats up money for no real benefit. A few examples from the dirty water side I'm most familiar with:-

- Industrial Emissions Directive. Probably billions to provide secondary containment to sludge tanks etc at treatment works on the off chance that a tank might spontaneously collapse. They hardly ever do. This is accepted but I've seen reports saying yeah but you cannot rule out terrorist attack, puncture from other kit explosions nearby or plane crashes. I shit you not.

- Overflow spill reduction programmes. Reduce spill count at every overflow to less than 10p.a. A noble aim perhaps, but countless millions chucked at tiny rural catchments to prevent a bucket full of sewage entering tiny streams during storm events when said streams are already awash with dung laden runoff from adjacent farmland.

- Flow monitoring programme at treatment works so that return liqours etc from the downstream proceess go in after the works inlet flow monitor, not before as in a lot of places historically. No benefit other than preventing a tiny amount of double counting.

I could go on but you get my drift. This nonsense costs a fortune but also eats up supply chain resources that could be better targeted at solving bigger issues. Supply chain of course just laps it up, they'll fleece whoever they can however they can and the water companies are so hollowed out technically they rely on different 'partners' to protect them from the worst excesses, but they're all snouts at the same trough.

As I said, a total shambles.

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