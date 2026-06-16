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Ariane
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As was planned decades ago (by wealthy, greedy eugenicists like the Rockefellers and others), the vilification of the source of humanity's way out of poverty, hunger, insecurity and misery - fossil fuel energy - has led to this energy source being penalised and eliminated from use; resulting in the (inevitable) return, (as planned) of poverty, hunger, insecurity and misery - for those the Rockefellers and others want/ed to eliminate.

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