The Rational Forum

JayBee
Oct 24

It's 2030 for existing tenancies, 2028 for new ones.

The cap for spending shall be £15k, so half the fine.

The real problems are:

Full exemption for those properties that are really worst: council flats and houses.

No one knows what the new system will be and demands.

The cost of upgrading a property properly from E to C is much higher than the £15k cap and in many cases technically impossible and/or detrimental (mould etc.).

As such, this drive and cap are at best fig leaves, in truth just a nonsensical rip-off.

Terry
Oct 24

I thought that "Alice Through the Looking Glass" was fiction but it seems to have been considered a Science book by Ed Minibrain.

