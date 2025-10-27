The Rational Forum

Adam Collyer
Oct 28

The government seem fixated on the idea that mould in homes is just caused by cold and lack of insulation.

The truth is that the mould is caused by damp. The cause of damp is lack of ventilation coupled with lack of heating (causing condensation on the walls). Clearly insulation that reduces ventilation will make the problem worse not better.

How is a landlord supposed to "remedy" mould if the cause is lack of ventilation? Or if the mould is driven by damp caused by the tenant being unable to afford to have the heating on?

Net zero has driven high energy prices and encouraged insulation that reduces ventilation in older properties. So the government's net zero insanity is one of the causes of mould in British homes.

Henry Pietkiewicz
Oct 28

The usual toxic and self fulfilling combination of ideological posturing and grandstanding by Government agencies, intermediate enabling organisations clambering aboard the gravy train for the fees, rampant incompetence and fraud by untrained contractors, disinterested energy companies who shrug their shoulders because they do what they are told, and long suffering consumers who pick up the tab for bad workmanship through higher energy bills.

As usual the many are paying for the few and no one has the moral will to do anything about it.

