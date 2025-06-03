Net Zero’s Price Tag: Can Britain Afford Ed Miliband’s Green Ambitions?

Ed Miliband, the UK’s zealous Energy Secretary, has stirred the pot once again with proposals that could hit British households where it hurts: their wallets. As reported by The Daily Sceptic and The Telegraph on June 1, 2025, Miliband is mulling a plan to shift £4.8 billion in green…