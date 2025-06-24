Nuclear Roulette: Media’s War Porn Ignores Chernobyl’s Screaming Truth
Israel and the U.S. blast Iran’s nuclear sites, chasing headlines while fallout lurks. Chernobyl’s ghosts laugh at our folly.
Chernobyl’s sarcophagus squats like a concrete tomb, glaring at Natanz’s scarred rubble. When reactor No. 4 erupted in 1986, the air reeked of rusted iron, poisoning Europe’s skies. Thirty-one died fast—firefighters, operators, their bodies gnawed raw by radiation. The slow bleed was uglier: cancers gutted Belarus and Ukraine, maybe 4,000 de…