June 23 2025

Chernobyl’s sarcophagus squats like a concrete tomb, glaring at Natanz’s scarred rubble. When reactor No. 4 erupted in 1986, the air reeked of rusted iron, poisoning Europe’s skies. Thirty-one died fast—firefighters, operators, their bodies gnawed raw by radiation. The slow bleed was uglier: cancers gutted Belarus and Ukraine, maybe 4,000 de…