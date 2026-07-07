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Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
6h

A very worrying direction of travel.

It seems La Burnham-well is due for replacement within 1 year as Labour discover at their leisure he will solve nothing but instead, add considerably to the Mr Starmer KC legacy of woe.

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