June 30, 2025

Nemanja Matić stands defiant on the Lyon pitch, a Serbian warrior branded a thought criminal. His crime? Taping over a rainbow logo during Ligue 1’s 2025 anti-homophobia campaign. The punishment? A two-match ban and a forced “awareness-raising” session, courtesy of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP). His sin wasn’t hate—it was daring…