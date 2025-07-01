Rainbow Tyranny: How Football Leagues Crush Players’ Freedoms Under the Guise of Inclusivity
Football’s Rainbow Crusade Gags Players, Shafts Fans, and Masks Greed—We’re Torching the Hypocrisy
June 30, 2025
Nemanja Matić stands defiant on the Lyon pitch, a Serbian warrior branded a thought criminal. His crime? Taping over a rainbow logo during Ligue 1’s 2025 anti-homophobia campaign. The punishment? A two-match ban and a forced “awareness-raising” session, courtesy of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP). His sin wasn’t hate—it was daring…