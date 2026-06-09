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David Jones's avatar
David Jones
2d

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

We’ve landed in a situation that. as you’ve said. will be very difficult to get out of. We need to make a start, any sort of start.

My great grandmother was born in the 1830’s still coming out of the little ice age.

There are many things I don’t know -

When and why was the little ice age supposed to end (1850-why?)?

What is the ideal climate ‘ “The best of all possible worlds” ?

Why make the perfect (net zero) be the enemy of the good?

Why are only one group of scientists believed to the exclusion of all other scientific opinion (and Peter Lilly)?

Too many questions to list here. The problem is that the BBC does not seem to question anything.

If I had decided to build a service station at the end of a motorway that hadn’t been constructed yet, I would not expect anyone to compensate me for not having any passing traffic. I am of course referring to constraint payments.

Surely there is a way to tax these companies (like the windfall tax on oil companies) that make profits when they built these windmills before the infrastructure was ready.

Perhaps we have the government that we deserve but it just feels like a conspiracy. Where were the cautious people or at the end of the day is it just the madness of crowds.

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Ariane's avatar
Ariane
2d

The conversation and examination have never happened - deliberately. Decarbonisation started by elites (Rockefellers. Kissinger, Maurice Strong, Club of Rome, UN Environment Programme etc.) - started deliberately. The ruin of ordinary people's lives - deliberate. Of course it will cost money to implement policies that encourage cheap energy, because a lot of money was spent (international NGOs, conferences, corrupt climate science, universities, mass media etc.) on ending the use of cheap energy. But as the old phrase has it: 'Better late than never.' So if we ever get a government with the repeal of all climate legislation and breach/termination of renewables contracts in its manifesto, I will wish them luck.

Thank you for following the money. Hopefully, your work will promote the long-awaited conversation and examination.

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