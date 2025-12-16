The Rational Forum

Andrew Marsh
Dec 16

This essay really was so amazing.

In my ignorance I had not understood the skeletal development was arrested during the blocking process. History will not judge the quacks who did this kindly.

The reality that the 'protocol is 10 years old and few want to ask major questions shows this is not medicine - it is a cult.

A cult lead by quacks, wrecking innocent lives to boost their own ego.

sunsandwind
Dec 16

Keep an eye also on the trajectory of assisted suicide. I believe the current push to open doors wide for death on demand will become mainstream as this cohort pays the price of medical experimentation.

