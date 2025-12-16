Imagine a twelve-year-old girl in a quiet south London clinic early next year. She rolls up her sleeve, a nurse swabs the skin, and a needle delivers the first dose of triptorelin a drug that will switch off her puberty as cleanly as one flicks a light switch (after a brief, unwelcome flicker). In the corner, a research assistant taps a tablet, Tanner Stage confirmed, consent form signed, baseline bone-density scan booked. Everything is proceeding exactly according to the £10 million Pathways protocol.

By the time the final follow-up visit is filed away in January 2031, our subject will be seventeen, perhaps eighteen. Our Beloved National Health Service will declare the trial complete, the data will be crunched, and a peer-reviewed paper will pronounce its verdict on the “safety” of puberty blockers. Yet at that precise moment the girl’s skeleton will still be six to ten years short of reaching peak bone mass, the critical summit it is supposed to climb before the long, slow descent of adulthood begins. The fractures, if they come, will arrive in the 2040s and 2050s (long after the grant has been spent, the researchers knighted, and the politicians moved on). The experiment will have proved nothing, and it was designed that way from the very first syringe.

On 22 November 2025, NHS England announced the commissioning of the Pathways puberty-blocker trial, with researchers describing it as “the first high-quality research study in the world to rigorously evaluate the clinical effectiveness and safety outcomes” of gonadotrophin-releasing hormone analogues in children and young people with gender incongruence. Professor Emily Simonoff, the trial’s chief investigator, told the BBC the same day that the study aimed to provide “the evidence we need” to inform future care, emphasising its rigorous design and robust ethical oversight. Dr Hilary Cass, architect of the 2024 review that triggered the national ban on routine prescribing, stated in response to the announcement that she was “really pleased” with the trial, welcoming it as “an important step forward in building the evidence base” and confirming that it fully aligns with her recommendations. The Health Research Authority and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency had, the statement emphasised, granted full ethical and regulatory approval after an “extensive review”. To the casual reader, Britain had at last embarked on a scrupulous, impartial quest for scientific truth – a tidy sum of public money prudently invested in settling, once and for all a question that had divided clinicians, parents, and politicians for a decade.

The price tag on this quest for certainty is £10.7 million, drawn straight from the public purse via the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the NHS’s research arm. That sum, confirmed in NIHR’s funding announcement for the Pathways programme, will cover everything from the triptorelin injections to the MRIs and the salaries of the clinicians who will chase these children through their halted adolescences. It is not a trivial outlay. For context, NIHR’s recent invention-for-innovation awards in child and adolescent mental health – funding 17 projects to slash waiting times with AI triage tools and virtual reality therapies – totalled just £1.5 million. A feasibility study on arts-based interventions for young inpatients, awarded to Edge Hill University in November 2025, received £250,000 from NIHR’s Research for Patient Benefit programme. The Pathways trial, by contrast, dwarfs them, a solitary controversial bet on a single intervention, ring-fenced and unapologetic, while the NHS’s wider adolescent mental health research portfolio scrapes along on scraps.

Here is where the official narrative begins to fray. The Pathways trial will indeed measure bone density – dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans at baseline, 12 months, and 24 months, plus a subset of MRIs to peer into brain development. Fertility will be “assessed” via self-reported questionnaires at the end of the study, when participants are barely out of their teens, because nothing says rigorous fertility research like asking an eighteen-year-old whether she has tried for a baby lately.

But the real scandal lies in the calendar, primary follow-up ends in January 2031, after primarily two years of active tracking, with annual follow-ups extending the total to around four years. Recruitment targets children under 16 years old (typically aged 10–15, post-puberty). By study close, the youngest will be around 15, the oldest around 20. This is the point at which the NHS will declare victory, crunch the numbers, and pronounce on “safety”. Yet the biological clock – the one that puberty blockers so ruthlessly halt – ticks on for another decade or more, rendering the entire exercise a snapshot in the dark.

Consider bone density first – the harm that Cass herself flagged as the most consistent in the evidence. Puberty is the brief, irreplaceable window in which 40–50 per cent of lifetime bone mass is laid down, with peak accrual – the unassailable fortress against later fragility – hitting girls at fourteen to eighteen and boys at sixteen to nineteen. GnRH analogues like triptorelin slam that process to a halt. The NHS’s own patient leaflet, issued while the Tavistock’s Gender Identity Development Service was still open, admitted with admirable candour that “little is known about the long-term side-effects of hormone or puberty blockers in children with gender dysphoria” and that “it is not known whether hormone blockers affect the development of children’s bones”. In plain English, they hadn’t the faintest idea, but carried on regardless.

And the evidence, when it finally arrived, was not reassuring. A 2023 Dutch cohort – still the largest long-term follow-up we possess – tracked 146 adolescents who spent two years on blockers before moving on to cross-sex hormones. Result? Bone-density Z-scores plunged during suppression and, even after years of the supposedly corrective hormones, never fully recovered. By the time the cohort reached a mean age of twenty-eight – the age at which most people’s bones are supposed to be at their lifelong strongest – the lumbar spine in those assigned male at birth remained stubbornly, measurably subnormal. The authors dressed it up as “most sites recovered to pretreatment levels”, but the small print told the real story, the spine did not. Long-term fracture risk? Officially “uncertain”, which, in the polite language of medical journals, means “we haven’t the data because no one has dared follow them long enough to watch the bones snap”.

Fertility is even more elusive. Cass’s final report devotes an entire section to it, “The young person will be rendered infertile if they then proceed to cross-sex hormones”. The 96–98 per cent progression rate from blockers to hormones in historical cohorts means this is not a footnote but the default trajectory. Yet the Pathways protocol – publicly available via the Health Research Authority – plans to gauge fertility through “self-report” at study exit, when participants are 18–21. A 2023 BMJ article on the Dutch protocol highlighted that “long-term outcomes, including fertility and bone health, remain understudied, particularly for those who discontinue treatment after blockers”. NICE’s 2020 evidence review, still the gold standard systematic analysis, surveyed all available studies up to that point and concluded, “No studies with follow-up beyond 22 years” exist on fertility or bone health. The handful that do – like a 2023 European Journal of Endocrinology paper on oestrogen dosing in trans girls – show dose-dependent recovery, but only in small samples, and always too early to confirm permanence.

By early 2031, the trial’s architects will have spent around £10 million to confirm what we already suspect, blockers pause puberty with limited short-term risks, though without immediate catastrophe. But the true verdict – whether our twelve-year-old’s hips will snap under a fall in 2045, or whether her eggs will ever ripen if she progresses to hormones – will arrive on someone else’s watch. This is not oversight, it is engineering. The timeline ensures the study “proves” short-term tolerability, kicking the can down a road that leads to hip replacements and potential infertility – a road, one cannot help noticing, paved with good intentions and other people’s money. Cass demanded “high-quality, long-term follow-up”. What she got was a mirage of rigour, vanishing at the horizon.

The British trial does not exist in a vacuum. Across the Nordic countries – those paragons of evidence-based medicine, with their meticulous health bureaucracies and unflinching commitment to data over dogma – the verdict on puberty blockers has already been delivered, and it is damning. Finland led the way in June 2020, when the Council for Choices in Health Care (COHERE), after a comprehensive systematic review of the evidence, concluded that the evidence for blockers was “insufficient” and the risks “outweigh the benefits” for most minors. Puberty suppression was restricted to “exceptional cases” of severe, long-standing dysphoria, with exhaustive multidisciplinary assessments and psychotherapy as the default. The guidelines explicitly warned of bone density loss, fertility unknowns, and the potential for blockers to “alter the course of gender identity development” in ways that lock in persistence, citing the absence of long-term follow-up data beyond adolescence.

Sweden followed in February 2022, when the National Board of Health and Welfare (Socialstyrelsen) updated its national guidelines, declaring that “the risks of puberty blockers and gender-affirming treatment are likely to outweigh the expected benefits” at a population level. Hormonal interventions were confined to research settings only, with exceptions requiring ethics approval – a direct response to the same evidentiary gaps Cass would later echo. The board’s report hammered the point, short-term studies could not capture the “unexplained side effects” or long-term outcomes on bone health and fertility, mandating centralised, monitored trials instead of routine care.

Norway, ever the consensus-builder, arrived at a similar impasse in March 2023, when the Norwegian Healthcare Investigation Board (Ukom) reviewed the national guidelines and found them wanting: “Documentation about treatment effect, side effects and prognoses is missing or weak”. It recommended declaring blockers and hormones “experimental”, revising protocols to prioritise systematic evidence summaries, and establishing a national quality register for long-term tracking. The Directorate of Health, under pressure, began consultations that year, explicitly citing the inability to study long-term harms like bone density loss and fertility impacts as a rationale for restraint.

These are not fringe voices or activist manifestos, they are the sober deliberations of state health authorities, grounded in the same systematic reviews that informed Cass. Yet the Pathways trial – with its 24-month horizon and self-reported fertility tick-boxes – barrels ahead, ignoring the Nordic blueprint. Where Finland, Sweden, and Norway demanded decades-long cohorts or outright research quarantines, Britain opts for a sprint to a finish line that predates the evidence it claims to seek. It is as if the Continent has read the map and turned back, while Whitehall, with that citadel of caution and common sense, charges blindly into the fog.

For the Labour government, the Pathways trial is less a triumph of evidence-based medicine than a masterclass in political triangulation – a neatly calibrated compromise that lets ministers have their Cass Review and dodge the full fury of the culture wars. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has staked his reputation on fidelity to the 2024 Cass recommendations, repeatedly pledging in Parliament to “implement the Cass Review in full” and prioritising “the safety of our children first”. In an April 2024 interview, he defended the Cass Review as a “watershed moment”, insisting that “evidence should have been established before they were ever prescribed”– a remark so obviously true that one marvels it required a four-year, multi-million-pound review to discover – and a line that earned plaudits from gender-critical campaigners like Rosie Duffield, who hailed his “thoughtful” safeguarding approach. Yet Streeting’s Hansard contributions from 2024 and early 2025 reveal a man threading the needle, acknowledging the “understandable concerns” in the debate while committing to a trial that, on paper, fulfils Cass’s call for research without reopening the floodgates to off-label prescribing.

This is no accident. Labour’s 2024 manifesto struck a careful balance on trans issues – promising to “modernise” the Gender Recognition Act with a two-year reflection period (retaining medical diagnosis) and a “full trans-inclusive” conversion therapy ban, while vowing to “implement the expert recommendations of the Cass Review” for youth care. It was a document designed to appease the party’s progressive wing – which views blockers as “lifesaving” – without alienating the women’s rights lobby, embodied by figures like Duffield and Maya Forstater, who decry medical transition as a threat to sex-based protections. The trial slots perfectly into this gap, it signals caution to feminists (no routine access), compassion to trans advocates (a pathway exists), and competence to the public (we’re doing the science).

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Streeting has touted an “evidence-based approach” amid protests from groups like TransActual, who called the ban “discriminatory” in December 2024. Come 2031, with short-term data in hand and long-term harms invisible, Labour – or its successor – can pivot, “No significant risks found, time to expand access.” It’s a policy engineered for headlines today, headlines tomorrow, and headlines never about the bone fractures in 2045. The real winners? The bureaucrats who designed the escape hatch– civil servants who, like all good civil servants, will have long since been promoted sideways into the House of Lords.

The Pathways trial is not some abstract exercise in statistics, it is a syringe in a twelve-year-old’s arm, a decision that will echo through decades of flesh and bone. Consider the Swedish case of Leo, a natal female who, at eleven, began triptorelin under the Dutch Protocol’s watchful eye. By fifteen, after four years of suppression, Leo’s back ached constantly, her shoulders and hips screamed with every step. Scans revealed osteopenia with vertebral fractures and bone density plunging to levels seen in septuagenarians. “A 15-year-old shouldn’t have to deal with that,” her mother Natalie told SVT’s investigative programme on 24 November 2021, as Leo battled depression and suicidal ideation that the blockers had done nothing to alleviate. The Karolinska University Hospital later admitted “risk of serious care injury” in its internal review, but the damage – porous bones, chronic pain – lingers, permanent per medical experts – a phrase that, in NHS-speak, translates roughly as ‘sorry about that, next patient please’. Leo’s story forced Sweden into its 2022 retreat to research-only restrictions, yet Britain presses on.

Across the North Sea, the Dutch themselves now offer a grim footnote. At Amsterdam’s VUmc clinic – birthplace of the Protocol – clinicians have begun counselling adolescents as young as thirteen on egg freezing before blockers, a tacit concession that fertility may vanish if hormones follow. A 2023 cohort study from the same centre tracked 146 adolescents, even after cessation, lumbar spine density lagged, with Z-scores stubbornly low at mean age twenty-eight. No full recovery in sight. And in the Cass Review’s own testimonies, Chloe – an eighteen-year-old detransitioner in 2022 – recounted her osteopenia diagnosis at eighteen, a brittle skeleton courtesy of blockers and testosterone from thirteen. “I’m the canary in the coal mine,” she told the California Senate in 2022, her voice a warning of fractures yet to come. These are not hypotheticals, they are the trial’s advance guard, girls whose bodies bear the cost the NHS timeline so conveniently defers.

When the Pathways cohort limps into middle age – hips creaking, wrists snapping at the slightest stumble – the NHS will discover that the bill for its £10 million experiment has merely been deferred, not cancelled. Fragility fractures already swallow £4.4 billion of public money every year, with hip fractures alone accounting for the lion’s share and social-care costs adding another £1.1 billion to the tab. The Royal Osteoporosis Society still cites the 2007 Burge projection of a 50 per cent surge by 2025, and the population is obligingly ageing on cue.

GnRH analogues, by design, stunt the very bone accrual that is meant to carry us through life. The largest long-term follow-up we yet possess – the Dutch cohort in JAMA Pediatrics 2023 – found that, even years after the drugs were stopped, lumbar-spine density in those assigned male at birth remained stubbornly, measurably subnormal. No one has run the numbers far enough forward to say precisely how many extra hips will shatter in the 2050s, but the biological mechanism is not in doubt, starve a teenager’s skeleton today and you gift the Treasury a lifetime of fractures tomorrow. The taxpayer, as ever, will pay twice, once for the trial that was meant to settle the question, and again – decades later – for the orthopaedic wards that will have to mop up the answer.

In January 2031 the NHS will publish its Pathways verdict with the solemnity reserved for epochal breakthroughs. The press release will trumpet “no significant short-term harm”, the chief investigator will be knighted for services to evidence, and the Health Secretary – whoever holds the poisoned chalice by then – will declare Britain’s youth gender services safely “evidence-based”. The cohort, now barely twenty-one, will scatter into adulthood clutching a clean bill of health that expires the moment their skeletons finish growing.

A decade or two later, when the first bones fracture under the strain of a grandchild’s hug, when the first IVF clinic turns away a tearful thirty-five-year-old with ovaries that never woke up, the NHS will quietly add another column to its £4.4 billion osteoporosis ledger. No one in SW1 will dream of tracing the line back – that would be frightfully bad manners, and besides, the authors of the experiment will by then be decorating the red benches or the boards of the very drug companies that supplied the triptorelin.

The experiment will have succeeded perfectly, it will have proved nothing, cost a fortune, and ruined an unknown number of lives. And it was designed – from the very first syringe in that south London clinic – to do exactly that.

