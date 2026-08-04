The Rational Forum

The Rational Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Dimond's avatar
Adam Dimond
4d

Thank you. This resides outside my wheelhouse too. Very valuable report and analysis for me. That the damning failure of the civil service comes from it's own regulator is very important to highlight. Also, that the government's remedy is to scrap the body calling it out is just typical. The worst thing about the kakistocracy, whose tyranny we live under is that this is probably just the tip of the iceberg.

Reply
Share
Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
4d

Astounding work.

I don't swim in these waters and so missed the Home Office latest disaster.

The more I think about the Home Office, the more I think Dame T May should face a hearing, or court. As a long service minister, she oversaw the pseudo 'competition' between departments, and many of the duff policies that many subesquent ministers inherited.

A question.

Is part of the Home Office incompetence due to the clans employed by the Home Office?

I suspect the Home Office will refuse to answer that, and if so, proves the lack of credibility of HM Gov. The answer should be 'no', and the systems should demonstrate that - which they don't.

Reply
Share
2 replies by The Rationals and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Rationals · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture