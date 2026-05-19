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Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
5d

A very useful article. Thank you.

As an owner of the 'new style' passport, the EU27 already has my biometric data and can't tell me where it's gone, who has access or if it's stolen.

It is of course related to the useless UK Public Sector version.

Now I have to go and do the same on Companies House, knowing if the ID is stolen the State will not lift a finger to assist. Still, there always room for another barber / vape shop / ice-cream outlet....

Further, I refuse to carry payment ID on my phone.

Looks like some Public Sector and Private Sector types are going to have fun getting a penny from me.

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