The Digital Landlord: How AI’s Prying Eyes Are Pricing You Out and Stealing Your Privacy
How Your Digital Footprint Is Handing Landlords the Keys to Your Life
Every click—scrolling Rightmove, ranting about rent on X, paying a bill—leaves a digital crumb. Now, algorithms devour these traces to decide your next flat’s price or whether you’ll get one at all. Welcome to Britain’s 2025 housing market, where artificial intelligence (AI) spins your online life into a portrait so intimate it’d make Orwell wince. With…