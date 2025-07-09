Wembley Stadium, July 13, 1985. The air hums with 72,000 voices, Freddie Mercury’s swagger commanding the stage, Bono’s mullet swaying like a flag of hope. Live Aid’s global telethon is a rock ‘n’ roll rebellion against Ethiopia’s famine, raising $250 million to “feed the world.” TV screens flicker with Michael Buerk’s BBC footage—skeletal kids, flies o…