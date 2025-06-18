The Global Wheat War: Russia’s Choke, Israel’s Chaos, and Egypt’s Empty Ovens
Bread, Bombs, and Bull: How Russia, Israel, and the West Knead Egypt’s Misery
18 June 2025
You’ve probably noticed bread’s getting pricier, unless you’re living on caviar and denial. But in Cairo, it’s not just a pinch—it’s a punch to the gut. Welcome to the #Geopolitics wheat war, where Russia’s tanks, Israel’s bombs, and Western sanctions play a global game of starve-thy-neighbor. Picture this: Moscow’s farmer Ivan swaps Egypt’s…