The High Court Reckoning That Gerry Adams Almost Faced – And Why It Vanished Overnight

In the marbled corridors of the Royal Courts of Justice, where British justice has spent centuries pretending to balance power against the obscure, a quiet reckoning unfolded last month.

Three ordinary Englishmen—maimed by Provisional IRA bombs on the mainland—dragged Gerry Adams, the peace-process statesman, into the witness box. They sought not millions, not vengeance, but a symbolic £1 each: a court’s verdict, on the balance of probabilities, that the former Sinn Féin president bore personal responsibility for the attacks that shattered their lives.

For nine days the High Court became an unlikely theatre of truth. Adams spent ten hours under oath. Intelligence files were aired. Anonymous witnesses spoke from behind screens. Then, on the final morning, the entire edifice collapsed in a procedural fog—no verdict, no costs, no awkward conclusions.

To the BBC and the Guardian, it was merely a case “dropped.” To anyone paying attention, it was something far more revealing: a fleeting moment when the peacemaker myth was placed on trial, only for the system to find an elegant off-ramp before any uncomfortable facts could be nailed down.

In this audio edition of The Rationals we examine exactly what that discreet silence tells us about the post-Troubles settlement—and who, precisely, is still being protected.

Listen now. The record deserves to be heard in full.