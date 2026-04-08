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Jonathan Engler
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Obviously, I was not party to the trial, and nobody independent is party to what exactly went on in Chambers the evening before.

However, this is really a most bizarre story. I don’t understand how the judge can allow this point to be raised at such a late stage, particularly if, as you suggest, it was already debated at earlier hearings.

It’s not as if anything substantive had changed. The defendants already knew what the claimant was seeking, and must have already known the type of evidence that was going to be cited. It’s not as if there isn’t a rich history of claimants making tokenistic claims like this in order to prove a point, most notably, of course in defamation.

Procedurally, I don’t really understand what happened.

If the defendants wanted to raise this, surely they would have had to have done so via an application of some sort which was seeking permission to do the same (ie applying for strikeout or amending the defence), and there would then have been submissions on that specific basis.

That, of course, then allows the claimant to withdraw at that stage once they do actually know that there might be a risk on the costs position.

Here, it seems like it’s an implied (and rather menacing) threat made by the judge which caused the collapse.

Isn’t there a stage missing?

If so, isn’t this appealable as a procedural irregularity? (Technical question only, I know: I realize that there probably isn’t any prospect of anybody funding that.)

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