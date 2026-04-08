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In the marbled corridors of the Royal Courts of Justice, where British justice has for centuries pretended to weigh the claims of the powerful against the grievances of the obscure, a remarkable drama played out over nine days in March 2026.

Three ordinary men, each carrying the lasting wounds—literal and metaphorical—of Provisional IRA bombings on English soil, dragged Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Féin president and enduring icon of Irish republicanism, into the witness box.

They sought not a fortune, not vengeance, but a mere £1 apiece in vindicatory damages. Their allegation was straightforward and explosive, that Adams, as a senior member of the IRA’s Army Council, bore personal responsibility for the attacks that had maimed them.

For nearly ten hours over two days, Adams faced cross-examination under oath. Intelligence assessments were aired. Government documents surfaced. Witnesses spoke from behind screens.

Then, on the final morning, the entire edifice collapsed. No verdict. No finding on the balance of probabilities. Just a quiet discontinuation with “no order as to costs,” and the public record left precisely as it had been before the trial began.

To the casual consumer of BBC bulletins or Guardian editorials, this was little more than a procedural hiccup, a case “dropped,” victims “discontinuing,” Adams “welcoming” an “emphatic end” to proceedings that “should never have been brought.”

Yet anyone attuned to the subtle hypocrisies of the post-Troubles settlement will recognise something far more significant. Here was a rare, almost unprecedented moment when the peacemaker myth—the carefully cultivated image of Adams as the statesman who steered republicanism from violence to politics—was subjected to sustained forensic scrutiny in open court.

For nine days the High Court briefly became a theatre in which the peace-process consensus was placed on trial, then the system, as if embarrassed by its own candour, found a procedural off-ramp before any awkward conclusions could be reached. It is the sort of episode that invites the question few in Westminster or Dublin care to ask. In a peace process built on constructive ambiguity, who exactly is being protected, and from what?

The claimants were no cranks or historical obsessives. John Clark, a former police officer, still carries shrapnel in his head and hand from the IRA’s first major bombing campaign on the British mainland—the Old Bailey attack of 1973.

Jonathan Ganesh survived the 1996 Docklands car bomb, a 500-pound device that tore through London’s financial district and left him with profound psychological trauma. Barry Laycock, disabled and financially ruined by the Manchester Arndale explosion the same year, spoke after the collapse of being “completely devastated.”

These were not abstract victims of “the Troubles”, they were living proof of the IRA’s deliberate policy of exporting terror to England, part of a campaign that killed dozens and injured hundreds in pursuit of a united Ireland by force.

Their claim, lodged in May 2022, rested on the civil standard of proof. On the balance of probabilities, had Adams played a pivotal role in the Provisional IRA during the periods of those bombings? They did not demand millions, they asked only for the court to say that he had.

What unfolded before Mr Justice Swift in Court 16 was, by any measure, extraordinary. The trial ran for nine full days.

Adams, dapper in his customary dark suit, spent the best part of two of them—nearly ten hours—in the witness box. Under sustained cross-examination he maintained, with the serene consistency of a man who has uttered the line for half a century, that he had never been a member of the IRA, held no rank within it, and possessed “no involvement whatsoever” in the bombings.

He expressed sympathy for the victims, naturally, why wouldn’t he? Yet the court heard evidence of a rather different Adams. Intelligence assessments placing him on the IRA Army Council, authorising mainland operations, former comrades and security sources painting a picture of a man at the very centre of the republican war machine.

Anonymous witnesses gave evidence from behind screens—a reminder that even in civil proceedings, the shadows of the Troubles still linger. Government memos, ministerial statements, and even a personal letter from President Bill Clinton were laid before the judge.

For a fleeting moment, the High Court became a forum in which the peacemaker’s halo was subjected to the sort of scrutiny the peace process had always promised but seldom delivered. This was no routine civil skirmish, it was a near-reckoning, rare in its willingness to test the official narrative against the documentary record in open court.

And then, on Friday 20 March—the ninth and final day—the machinery juddered to a halt in a manner that has received even less scrutiny.

Anne Studd KC, counsel for the claimants, rose to inform the court that proceedings would be discontinued with “no order as to costs.” The reason, she explained, lay in an intervention the previous evening.

Mr Justice Swift had invited submissions on whether the entire claim amounted to an “abuse of process.” The term is legally freighted. Under the Civil Procedure Rules, a finding of abuse can strip claimants of their Qualified One-Way Costs Shifting (QOCS) protection—the safeguard that normally insulates personal-injury litigants from paying the defendant’s costs if they lose.

Here, it meant the three men, already victims of terrorism, faced the sudden prospect of a six-figure bill for Adams’s legal team. Their solicitors at McCue Jury & Partners later described the judge’s late-stage direction as “extraordinary” and noted that the abuse-of-process argument had been “expressly disavowed” at a preliminary hearing.

The timing, they added, was “grossly unfair.” The intervention created, “for the first time, a real risk that the claimants, vulnerable victims of terrorism, could face devastating personal liability.” They had, in short, no realistic choice.

One wonders, in the quiet aftermath, whether identical procedural solicitude would have been extended had the defendant been a former British soldier rather than a republican icon.

One can almost hear the collective sigh of relief in certain quarters of Dublin and Belfast. Adams himself described the outcome as bringing “an emphatic end” to a case that “should never have been brought.” He later suggested parts of the proceedings had verged on a “show trial.”

His barrister, Edward Craven KC, had already argued in closing submissions that the action was not truly about £1 in damages but an attempt to force the High Court into a “protracted, wide-ranging public-inquiry-style examination” of Adams’s alleged role—an exercise the court was neither equipped nor intended to perform.

By midday on Friday, the matter was over. No closing speeches. No judgment on the merits. The public record remains, as it was before the trial began, a blank canvas upon which Adams’s denial can continue to be painted.

To appreciate the deeper significance of this procedural vanishing act, one must recall the broader architecture of the Northern Ireland peace process.

The Good Friday Agreement of 1998 was a masterpiece of constructive ambiguity. Former paramilitaries entered government, victims were urged to look forward rather than back, and the IRA’s “armed struggle” was quietly rebranded as a necessary, if regrettable, chapter in the long march to reconciliation.

Adams, once interned without trial, emerged as the acceptable face of republicanism—a man who had, we were assured, steered his movement away from violence. His repeated insistence that he was never in the IRA became not merely a personal article of faith but a cornerstone of the official narrative. To question it too loudly was to risk being labelled a wrecker of the peace, a peddler of yesterday’s hatreds.

Yet the civil claim, modest as it was, threatened to puncture that consensus. It was not a criminal prosecution requiring proof beyond reasonable doubt, the lower civil standard would have sufficed.

The evidence, drawn from intelligence files, journalistic investigations, and even admissions by former IRA figures, had been marshalled with care. For two weeks the High Court became a theatre in which uncomfortable facts were aired before a neutral arbiter.

That the proceedings reached that point at all was itself noteworthy. Most legacy cases have been funnelled through the cumbersome mechanisms of successive Troubles legislation or left to wither under statutes of limitation. Here, ordinary civil procedure offered a narrow window—one the claimants seized with determination.

The collapse, therefore, does more than disappoint three injured men. It illustrates, with almost surgical clarity, how procedural safeguards—designed, one presumes, to prevent vexatious litigation—can operate in practice to insulate prominent republican figures from even the mildest form of accountability.

When a safeguard surfaces only at the eleventh hour, after the evidentiary horse has long bolted, it raises uncomfortable questions about timing and fairness. The claimants, having staked everything on the process, were left with nothing but a statement and their original injuries.

There is a deeper irony here for those who have followed the legacy debate. Successive governments—Conservative and Labour alike—have grappled with Northern Ireland’s past, attempting to draw a line under it while satisfying ECHR requirements and protecting veterans.

The result has often been a patchwork of commissions and schemes that appear equitable on paper but deliver selective justice in practice. When victims of republican violence seek the most modest redress imaginable, the system finds a procedural brake.

It is not conspiracy; it is the accumulated weight of political convenience, legal caution, and cultural reluctance to confront republican sacred cows.

What, then, did the trial actually achieve? On one level, very little. No finding was made. Adams’s denial stands unchallenged in law. The victims returned home empty-handed, their sense of justice further eroded.

Yet in another sense, the proceedings performed a valuable public service. For nine days, the High Court became a theatre in which uncomfortable facts were aired before a neutral arbiter.

Intelligence assessments were tested, not merely asserted. Adams’s account was subjected to cross-examination of a kind rarely seen outside parliamentary select committees or the occasional documentary.

The public was reminded, however fleetingly, that the peace process was built on compromises that left many questions unresolved—and many victims unheard.

In the end, the case exposes not a failure of evidence but a failure of nerve. The peace process, for all its undoubted successes in ending large-scale violence, has never quite mastered the art of truth.

It prefers the comforting myth of mutual suffering and shared responsibility to the messier reality of agency and command responsibility. Gerry Adams has every right to maintain his innocence; the courts exist to test such claims.

When those courts, having begun the test, abruptly withdraw the scales, one is left wondering whether the real abuse of process lies not in the claim itself but in the system’s reluctance to see it through.

The three men—Clark, Ganesh, and Laycock—deserved better. So, in a deeper sense, did the wider public.

For if even a symbolic £1 claim cannot reach a conclusion without procedural derailment, what hope is there for genuine historical reckoning? The Troubles may be over, but their legacy is not.

It lingers in the memories of the injured, in the archives of the security services, and in the occasional High Court drama that promises much and delivers, in the final analysis, a discreet silence.

The peace process, it seems, remains a work in progress—less a triumph of reconciliation than a triumph of narrative control. And in that respect, last month’s trial was not an anomaly. It was, regrettably, entirely in keeping with the spirit of the age.

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