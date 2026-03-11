The Revelations from the Ranks

On 3 March 2026 the Military Religious Freedom Foundation issued a press release documenting more than 200 complaints from U.S. service members across every branch, spanning over fifty installations and more than forty units. Commanders had transformed routine combat-readiness briefings into revival meetings. The joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, launched five days earlier and known as Operation Epic Fury, were presented not merely as pre-emptive action against nuclear threats but, in the words of one superior, as “God’s divine plan” to ignite Armageddon and summon the return of Christ.

A non-commissioned officer, writing on behalf of himself and fifteen colleagues—including Christians, a Muslim and a Jew—reported the superior grinning as he declared President Trump “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran.” Mikey Weinstein, the foundation’s founder and a former member of Reagans White House, described the atmosphere as one of “unrestricted euphoria” in a Newsweek interview the same day. This is the spectacle the public is not supposed to see, a self-proclaimed beacon of reason openly preaching Armageddon to its own troops.

The Central Hypocrisy Laid Bare

Here is the central hypocrisy laid bare. For decades Washington has presented itself as the rational champion of reason against Iran’s clerical tyranny. Yet its own military officers—uniformed emissaries of the world’s pre-eminent secular superpower—were openly invoking end-times scripture to prepare troops for battle, even as the true strategic aim—seizing control of Iran’s vast oil reserves to choke off China’s cheap crude supply—waited in plain sight for anyone willing to look past the sacred rhetoric.

The fusion is not accidental, prophecy provides the moral fire that sustains the very intervention needed to secure the oil.

This explicit marriage of Pentagon briefings with dispensationalist prophecy has received only glancing coverage — a convenient blind spot, because if the sacred rhetoric is the mask, the real question is not what is being hidden, but who stands to profit when the public refuses to look.

The Pretext Unravels

The administration insists the bombardment was necessary to degrade Iran’s missile capability and forestall an imminent nuclear breakout. Yet Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the Board of Governors on 2 March that there is no evidence of any structured weapons programme. Reuters’ analysis of commercial satellite imagery the same day showed damage at Natanz’s entrances but no radiological release.

Grossi told CNN the following day that there was “no” indication of an active bomb threat. The Arms Control Association’s brief on 3 March confirmed the point, no weaponisation activity, only unresolved questions over pre-existing stockpiles from before the facilities were rendered inoperable in June 2025.

So if the nuclear peril is largely illusory—as the IAEA’s own inspectors have repeatedly stated—then what exactly is the religious framing justifying, if not the resource calculus that Lindsey Graham so cheerfully advertised? The answer is cracking the machine from within — and divine sanction can’t hide the fractures for long.

Fractures Within the Machine

The foundation’s 3 March release laid bare the first cracks. More than 200 complaints from service members across every branch, more than fifty installations, more than forty units. Troops reported feeling alienated by the religious rhetoric that now framed the conflict in biblical terms, with some commanders openly presenting the strikes as a divine prelude to Armageddon.

On 6 March a group of Democratic members of Congress fired off a letter to the Department of Defense Inspector General, demanding an investigation into whether describing the Iran war in “end-times” language constituted constitutional violations and breaches of military rules on religious neutrality.

Rolling Stone, on 6 March, peeled back another layer. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been hosting regular prayer meetings at the Pentagon, featuring conservative evangelical pastors who have long viewed such conflicts through an eschatological lens—normalising, in the eyes of critics, the very fusion of faith and military power the Constitution is meant to keep apart.

Public opinion, as ever, proves exquisitely sensitive to framing. Pew Research Center data shows white evangelical Protestants remain one of the most reliable constituencies for pro-Israel policies, with large majorities believing God gave the land of Israel to the Jewish people.

Yet the same surveys reveal a generational fault line, younger evangelicals are significantly less likely than their elders to express strong sympathy for Israel. The old guard still holds the line, the rising generation is beginning to drift. Perhaps the first real fracture in the prophecy-oil alliance is not in the ranks of the military, but in the pews themselves.

A Familiar Script

This is not innovation, it is the same tired historical rerun, only now the soundtrack is Revelation instead of “evil empire.” America’s Cold War rhetoric against communism—from Truman’s invocations of divine favour to Reagan’s “evil empire” speeches—cloaked proxy conflicts in moral absolutes.

Iran’s 1979 revolution mirrored the tactic, with Ayatollah Khomeini branding the United States the “Great Satan” to mobilise against perceived Zionist resource theft, according to the Council on Foreign Relations’ timeline of bilateral relations.

The current script follows suit, U.S. commanders draw on Revelation for heavenly endorsement, Iranian clerics issue fatwas for jihad, and Israeli leaders frame the strikes as biblical defence.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with American evangelicals in Florida in late 2025, where he thanked them for making “Jewish Zionism possible,” was in fact, recorded on the Israeli government website—a reminder that the alliance runs deeper than politics, straight into the prophetic theology that drives it.

Dispensationalism: The Theological Engine

The religious framing draws heavily from dispensationalist prophecy, a 19th-century theological system pioneered by John Nelson Darby and popularised through the Scofield Reference Bible (1909). Dispensationalists interpret biblical prophecy literally, viewing history as divided into distinct “dispensations” and believing true believers will be raptured before a seven-year tribulation, followed by Christ’s return and a literal millennial kingdom centred on Israel.

The re-establishment of Israel in 1948 and current Middle East conflicts are often seen as fulfilments of prophecy (e.g., Ezekiel 36–37), making Iran’s defeat a necessary step toward end-times events.

This framework, dominant in American evangelicalism through institutions like Dallas Theological Seminary, provides a powerful theological rationale for unwavering support of Israel and aggressive action against its enemies. Critics note its departure from older Protestant interpretations and its tendency to conflate biblical prophecy with modern geopolitics.

Such language is propaganda engineering at its most cynical, it transmutes a naked resource grab into divine imperative, allowing the architects of the war to conceal the oil calculus behind a veil of sacred inevitability while the public is fed security pieties. One might almost call it elegant—were the justifications not about to shift again.

Shifting Justifications

The official messaging from Washington and Tel Aviv has shifted like sand underfoot. First the cry of “imminent threat” to sell the opening strikes, then explicit regime change when that wore thin, now a “nuclear deterrent” promising permanent disarmament. Israeli leaders have long cast Iran’s nuclear programme as an existential threat to the Jewish state.

In 2012, Benjamin Netanyahu took to the UN podium, waved his cartoon bomb diagram, and warned that a nuclear Iran would spell the end of Israel’s survival. American officials have echoed the tune ever since, framing military action as the only sane response to danger and the last line against proliferation.

Yet the emphasis keeps moving — immediate peril gives way to broader deterrence and pressure on Tehran’s leadership — revealing the game in plain sight, governments adapt their language as the conflict drags on, cloaking the same strategic objective in whatever justification the moment will swallow.

However, among those shifting masks, one aim has never wavered, control over Iran’s oil wealth. The sacred smoke may change colour, but the prize underneath stays the same.

The Resource Core

Yet the pretext collapses — and the motive stands exposed. On 8 March Lindsey Graham told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures that regime change in Tehran would deliver America “a ton of money” through a “partnership” with 31 per cent of global oil reserves — Iran’s 208.6 billion barrels plus Venezuela’s 303.2 billion, as ranked in World Population Review’s 2026 data.

While cable news replays the nuclear talking points, Graham’s unguarded admission of the economic payload has been dismissed as colourful aside rather than motive. A telling editorial choice.

But the mask slips further when the President himself speaks plainly. Days earlier, Trump had already declared that the United States would “have a say” in choosing Iran’s next leader, urging Iranians to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.” The intent is unmistakable. Regime change is not a side effect of the campaign, it is the campaign.

A “friendly” government in Tehran — the very outcome Graham celebrated — would secure the oil partnerships and deny rivals like China the discounted crude they have long relied on. This is not pre-emption, it is pre-emption with a price tag.

The same pattern played out in Venezuela. The capture of Nicolás Maduro on 3 January redirected exports westward, cutting off 55–80 per cent of shipments previously destined for China, according to a Carnegie Endowment assessment on 5 March. With Maduro gone and the new acting leadership signalling cooperation with Washington, sanctions relief followed — and so did the reorientation of PDVSA’s oil flows toward U.S.-aligned markets.

Venezuela’s vast oil reserves have long made the country a linchpin in U.S. energy diplomacy, where Washington has repeatedly dangled sanctions relief and limited production licences in exchange for political concessions. Iran’s turn is simply the next chapter in the same playbook.

And that playbook just got costlier. Epic Fury’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz left Iranian tankers stranded — about 87 per cent of Tehran’s 2025 exports had been flowing to China at discounts of roughly $8–15 below Brent, according to Reuters reporting citing Kpler data. If those discounted barrels disappear, Beijing could lose several billion dollars a year in price advantages — roughly $4–7 billion based on the volume China had been importing. Brent crude surged to about $119.50 before settling above $101, while very large crude carrier charter rates quadrupled. China was forced to pay more — a lot more.

Russia, meanwhile, quietly cashes in. Urals exports to China surged as Beijing scrambled for replacements, turning American pressure into a timely windfall for Moscow. This is not benevolence. It is economic statecraft cloaked in sacred vestments. The divine rhetoric rallies the faithful, the oil pays the bills — and sometimes the wrong side cashes the cheque.

When the sacred mask slips, the world is left staring once again at the oldest game of all, whoever controls the flow controls the future — and the crisis has just reminded everyone that the rules never changed, they simply wear new robes of sanctity.

The Return of Resource Geopolitics

The Persian Gulf crisis has torn the polite fiction to shreds, the world never really moved beyond resource geopolitics. Energy security remains the bedrock of power, and when roughly one-fifth of global seaborne oil is suddenly held hostage by a single strait, the old rules return with brutal, unembarrassed clarity.

The Strait of Hormuz carries one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and a third of its liquefied natural gas. Threaten — or effectively close — that artery, and the consequences cascade far beyond the immediate combatants. Prolonged disruption does not merely lift pump prices, it risks tipping major economies into recession or stagflation.

Oil at sustained triple-digit levels feeds inflation through every link in the supply chain, higher transport costs, elevated manufacturing inputs, squeezed household budgets. Central banks are left to choose between price stability and growth, and frequently achieve neither.

Industrial production slows first in the energy-intensive sectors — petrochemicals, fertilisers, cement, steel — then ripples outward. Export-dependent economies feel the squeeze hardest, importers with weak currencies face balance-of-payments crises.

The result is never abstract, factories idle, supply chains snarl, real wages erode. History is unambiguous on this point, such shocks are rarely contained. They reshape alliances, accelerate de-risking, and force governments to re-prioritise energy access above almost every other consideration.

What the 2026 Iran conflict has made unmistakable is that the energy transition has not yet broken the link between geopolitics and hydrocarbons. Renewables are growing, yes — but the world still runs on oil, gas, and the chokepoints that control their flow. Until that reality changes, every flare-up in the Gulf will be met with the same grim arithmetic, whoever commands the supply routes commands the global economy’s pulse.

The return of resource geopolitics is not a setback. It is a reminder that the old game never truly ended. It simply waited, patient and unillusioned, for the next crisis to prove it still writes the rules.

The Long Shadow

The long-term fallout is unforgiving. First-past-the-post punishes fragmentation. Trump’s adventurism risks a midterm rout akin to George W. Bush’s 2006 losses after Iraq turned sour. Resource diversion erodes public consent — Graham’s $1 billion daily cost figure swells deficits while fuel prices rise and inflation bites every link in the supply chain.

But the real shadow is darker, this conflict is not an aberration it is a proof of concept. Dispensationalist prophecy is mobilised to sanctify destruction and rally the faithful, while the real objective — control over Iran’s oil wealth and the denial of cheap crude to rivals — advances behind the veil. The sacred rhetoric does not merely decorate the war, it sustains it, making the profane calculus politically possible.

The return of resource geopolitics is not a surprise — it is the baseline. What remains dangerously under-reported is how end-times theology has become the perfect ideological lubricant for the oldest game in the book, whoever controls the oil controls the rules.

When propaganda mirrors are held up so symmetrically on both sides, who benefits most from the public’s continued refusal to look through the glass?

Until that mirror is shattered, the architects of this holy resource war will keep profiting from the willingness to accept divine sanction as a substitute for honest accounting — and the next crisis will arrive cloaked in the same sacred inevitability — higher stakes, fewer illusions, grimmer arithmetic. Because let’s be honest, America’s military machine does not run on prayers. It runs on oil — and the prophecy is just the lubricant.

