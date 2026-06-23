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Ariane's avatar
Ariane
1d

Excellent research. Driving from Makerfield to Edinburgh, I passed two huge data centres on the west side of the road.

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Áine's avatar
Áine
19h

Brilliantly researched as always thank you. It’s petrifying what these criminals are doing.

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