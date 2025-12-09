The Rational Forum

Ariane
Dec 11

This piece about rural England (where I grew up) has brought tears to my eyes and a desperate sadness. I just hope we can have a general election asap so "Labour" and its arrogant, stupid and globalist-influenced MPs will be able to understand how much damage they have done to this country and working people.

Andrew Marsh
Dec 9

The Uniparty....

Conservatives had their 1921 moment (Liberal Party reduced to a side show in one election) in 2024.

The Labour Party is set to have their 1921 moment anywhere between 2026 and 2029 - but it is coming, and that's why the Labour Party openly prevent planned elections. Never mind, the destruction of their party will be simply more dramatic when elections are 'permitted'.

We are beset with evil not seen since Momentum - a party within a party.

Then there's the colonialists, who seek to displace all parties.

Meanwhile governance, moral fibre and leadership are entirely absent.

The damage to the nation is deep, and ruinous.

Can the present system, even with fresh people, save the nation?

As long as Mauritius, Ukraine, China, USA and more treat Great Britain as nothing more than a vassal state dressed up as an ATM, no.

Let's start by defunding the NGOs.

