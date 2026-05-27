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Ariane
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In 2009, after asking myself (after volunteering naively for Friends of the Earth) how much the Climate Change Acts (Westminster and Holyrood) would cost, after reading in Christopher Booker's The Real Global Warming Disaster about the involvement of the UN and connecting with individuals in the know like the deceased Nigel Calder, Rev Philip Foster and the GWPF (now Net Zero Watch, I realised it was all about Limits to Growth, that pernicious elitist project to disempower and impoverish ordinary people. Subsequent events have only proved this truth. And I have learnt since then, that the 'save the planet' climate Lie was and is a part, and a large part, of the campaign of the super elites to control everything - resources, land, data, people - for their own wealth and power, replacing Representative Democracy with Technocracy using AI and digitalisation of ID, currency and data.

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