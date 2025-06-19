June 19, 2025 | #SmashTheNoise #Technology #Disinformation #Investigations

In a gleaming Silicon Valley boardroom, Big Tech’s tech clowns toast to an ad haul, their algorithms churning fear like a factory line. A 2025 X post—“CIVIL WAR ERUPTS, ACT NOW!”—rakes millions in clicks, all engineered by code designed to panic. YouGov’s June 17, 2025, poll exposes the scam: 45% of women, vs. ~35% of men, fear civil war, with Black women (18%) and Hispanic women (15%) leading, dwarfing 10% of white folks. This isn’t chaos—it’s a profit scheme. Here we don’t sip the tech Kool-Aid. We torch their spreadsheets with a blowtorch. Big Tech’s code is a fear factory, banking on our dread. Let’s burn it down.

The Fear Factory Blueprint

Forget neutral tech—algorithms are fear factories. Meta’s 2021 Haugen leaks revealed code tweaking feeds for outrage, driving in 2024 ad revenue. YouTube’s 2023 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report shows 1.2% of comments removed for violating hate speech policies, hinting at panic-driven engagement. Google’s 2022 Ads Safety Report flagged 3.1 billion ads for policy violations, yet pushed divisive content. With 4.8 billion social media users monthly, these giants engineer psychological hooks—fear of collapse, scarcity—turning anxiety into ad gold. It’s a rigged slot machine, and we’re the coins.

Profit-Driven Panic

The motive? Greed. Meta’s 97.7% ad revenue—in 2024—dwarfs laughable fines. X’s 2024 revenue report highlights a 20% ad growth tied to polarizing content. Ad fraud, projected at $100 billion by 2025, proves platforms ignore click fraud for profit. Meta’s 2024 profits could buy 10,000 median U.S. homes ($400,000 each). This isn’t innovation—it’s a fear cartel, coding our doom for dividends.

The Anxiety Economy

The fallout’s a goldmine for them, a nightmare for us. A 2024 Pew study finds 64% of U.S. adults feel manipulated by algorithms, with 22% reporting ad-induced anxiety. This fuels a 9% spike in U.S. gun sales in 2024, and a 12% jump in mental health calls in England. The 45% women fearing war aren’t imagining it—Big Tech’s panic pipeline is the real threat, turning trust into a transaction. How long will we let them profit?