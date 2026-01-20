The Rational Forum

The Rational Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
1h

Fantastic dissection of procedural theatre. The Guildford case crystallizes the whole problem, £87 million for elections, £220k salary, and when accountability is finally needed the outcome is "acted with honour" and a pension-protected exit. Its like designing a system where the alarm only goes off after the burglar has left with your stuff. The Graeber framing is perfect here, the role provides visible legitimacy without actual enforcement power, which is worse than having no oversight at all because it creates ilusions of accountability.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Rationals
Bruce Rodger's avatar
Bruce Rodger
5h

Excellent analysis.

Is there not a national oversight body that can perform the same role, applying overall standards, at far less expense?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Rationals · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture