The Prophecy Pipeline: How Christian Zionist Dollars and Votes Turn Biblical Verses into Middle East Missiles
From Bible to Bombs: The End Times Prophecy Hustle
Picture this: a Texas senator, Bible in one hand, missile launch codes in the other, quoting Genesis to justify airstrikes half a world away. Last month, Ted Cruz squared off with Tucker Carlson, waving Genesis 12:3 like a divine PowerPoint slide: “Those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed.” Carlson, unimpressed, …