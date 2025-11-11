In the hushed, carpeted corridors of Westminster, where the clink of teacups and the rustle of red boxes still set the rhythm of power, a new kind of justice is being quietly dispensed. It is not the blunt instrument of the courtroom, nor the moral clarity that history occasionally demands of nations that have stumbled. It is, instead, a refined, bureaucratic form of absolution—one that shields the agents of the state with layers of procedural velvet while extending a single, politically explosive payout to a man long accused of commanding the very violence the state once sought to crush. The vehicle for this exquisite hypocrisy is the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill 2025, a 102-page document introduced on 14 October by the Labour government with all the ceremony of a minor statutory instrument.

Yet within its labyrinth of clauses lies not one, but two scandals so perfectly calibrated that they might have been drafted by a committee of Whitehall’s most imaginative mandarins. The first scandal is the one the government wants you to believe has been resolved, the supposed end of immunity for British soldiers. The second is the one it hopes you will never notice, the quiet clause that allows Gerry Adams to claim compensation for an unlawful detention while slamming the door on 1,900 others. Together, they form a diptych of state self-preservation—one that protects the paratrooper in his armchair and pays the alleged architect of IRA violence to keep a legal wound from festering. This is not reconciliation. It is accounting.

The Myth of the Prosecuted Paratrooper

The government says soldiers are no longer immune. What they neglect to mention is that the new law makes their prosecution all but impossible — not to protect the men who served, but to shield the state from ever having to answer for its own actions.

The Northern Ireland Troubles Bill 2025 does not grant blanket immunity to British soldiers for Troubles-related conduct. It explicitly allows for the possibility of criminal investigations and prosecutions, treating soldiers the same as paramilitaries in terms of eligibility for referral. The bill centralizes legacy cases under the Legacy Commission established in Part 2, which handles investigations under Part 3 and inquisitorial proceedings under Part 4 for deaths or serious harms from 1966 to 1998. Soldiers can be investigated if their conduct—say, a fatal shooting during a patrol—meets the “Troubles-related” threshold defined in Section 2. Directors of Investigations assess whether there is a “realistic prospect of prosecutable information,” and if so, the probe proceeds as a criminal investigation under Section 36(3).

The wording is unambiguous, “The investigation is a criminal investigation if... there is a realistic prospect of the Director obtaining information that would be capable of being used in the prosecution of an offence.” If evidence emerges, the Director refers the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland, England and Wales, or the Lord Advocate in Scotland, as outlined in Sections 43 and 61. There is no exemption for soldiers, the bill states plainly in Section 73(5) that “the provision of information by a person to the ICIR does not give the person immunity from prosecution for any criminal offence.”

On paper, then, a paratrooper like Soldier F—who was charged in 2019 with two murders and five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday—could still face the dock. Yet just last month, on 23 October 2025, Belfast Crown Court acquitted him on all counts, with Mr Justice Lynch ruling that the Crown’s evidence “falls well short of… proof beyond reasonable doubt.” Soldier F remains the only serviceman ever prosecuted for the 1972 shootings that killed thirteen civilians and injured fifteen, despite the Saville Inquiry’s 2010 finding of unjustified fire and a subsequent cover-up. The acquittal—delivered amid sealed Ministry of Defence files and anonymous testimony—serves as a stark prelude to the bill’s protections, where such barriers are no longer ad hoc but statutory default.

The government repeats this line with the solemnity of a liturgy, no one is above the law. The media, eager for a clean narrative, has obliged. Headlines proclaim that Labour has “lifted immunity for troops” and “restored the rule of law.” Yet the reality is far more insidious. While trials are theoretically possible, the bill embeds de facto protections that make prosecutions vanishingly rare for soldiers. These protections arise not from explicit exemptions but from the architecture of the legislation itself—centralised control, evidence suppression, and state-centric safeguards that create an asymmetry where soldiers, with access to classified Ministry of Defence and MI5 files, benefit far more than paramilitaries who lack such institutional cover. This is not a privilege granted to the individual soldier — many of whom acted under orders in a war without rules — but a fortress built around the state itself. The classified file, the redaction, the veto, these are not shields for a corporal in Coleraine, but armor for Whitehall, the MoD, and the Treasury.

Consider the mechanics. Compelled statements—such as a soldier’s confession to the Legacy Commission—cannot be used against him in court under Sections 15 and 73(6). Information provided to the Independent Commission on Information Retrieval is fully inadmissible. Reports and evidence are redacted if disclosure risks UK security—for instance, details of soldier tactics or intelligence sources—under Sections 16 and 17 and Schedule 4. The Secretary of State can influence disclosure restrictions via notices or directions under Section 56, which allow limits on public access and publication of evidence in inquisitorial proceedings on grounds including national security. Referrals and prosecutions occur only if “in the public interest,” a threshold that, as noted in the Explanatory Notes around Clauses 43 and 56 (paras 389-390), encompasses considerations of harm to national security interests. Reports are delayed during probes under Section 66 to avoid prejudicing potential proceedings. Only the Commission, appointed by the Secretary of State, can investigate after five years as per Section 90, with no external police probes allowed. Public authorities like the Ministry of Defence can request investigations but also influence their scope under Section 28.

The cumulative effect is devastating. A soldier who admits to a killing in a Commission hearing cannot be charged with that admission. His Ministry of Defence file is redacted or withheld entirely. The referral is vetoed on public interest grounds, with national security cited as the deciding factor. The Explanatory Notes are candid: “Referrals for prosecution will only occur where it is in the public interest, taking account of national security considerations.” This is not a loophole, it is the design. Ruinous not for the soldier, but for the state’s victims — and the truth.

Critics, including the Committee on the Administration of Justice and the UN Special Rapporteurs on truth, justice, and extrajudicial executions, have long described the underlying framework—now echoed in the 2025 bill—as a “de facto amnesty” that disproportionately shields state forces. Around three-quarters of the ~1,200 unsolved Troubles deaths involve state actors or alleged collusion, yet fewer than five per cent have led to charges in the past decade. The media’s claim that the bill “lifts immunity” is technically accurate yet profoundly misleading—a half-truth that obscures the structural barriers ensuring soldiers remain insulated from the consequences of their actions.

The government’s sleight of hand is masterful. By repealing the 2023 Act’s conditional immunity scheme, Labour can claim to have restored accountability. By replacing it with a system where prosecutions are theoretically possible but practically unattainable, it preserves the status quo under a veneer of reform. The elderly veteran, many of whom acted under impossible orders in a conflict that defied easy morality, is not dragged through the courts. The state, ever protective of its own narrative, ensures that the files remain sealed and the questions unanswered. This is not justice delayed, it is justice denied to protect the state, using the soldier as both instrument and alibi.

The Quiet Clause: Adams Gets the Cheque

If the first scandal is the protection of the state’s agents, the second is the payment to its adversary. Tucked away in Part 8 of the bill, Sections 89 and 90 perform a legislative resurrection of breathtaking audacity. They retroactively validate every interim custody order (ICO) issued between 1971 and 1975 under the policy of internment without trial—a policy that allowed the British state to detain 1,981 men, ninety-five per cent of them Catholic nationalists, many innocent of any crime, in the grim compounds of Long Kesh and Armagh Gaol. The policy was not merely controversial, it was, by the admission of subsequent inquiries, a catalyst for the very violence it purported to suppress. The Parker Committee in 1972 documented systematic abuses, including hooding, wall-standing, and sleep deprivation—techniques so brutal that the European Court of Human Rights would later condemn them as “inhuman and degrading.” At least thirty men died in custody or during the chaotic arrests that accompanied Operation Demetrius. Yet now, half a century later, the Labour government has declared these detentions lawful after all.

The mechanism is elegantly simple. Section 89(1) states: “It is lawful for a Minister of State or Under-Secretary of State to make an interim custody order on behalf of the Secretary of State… Any order so made is to be treated as an order of the Secretary of State.” This overrides a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in 2020—R (Adams) v Secretary of State for Northern Ireland [2020] UKSC 19—which held that such orders were invalid unless personally considered by the then Secretary of State, William Whitelaw, rather than delegated to junior ministers under the Carltona doctrine. Lord Kerr, delivering the judgment, was unequivocal: “The power to detain without trial and potentially for a limitless period was a momentous one… Parliament intended a crucial decision should be made by the Secretary of State personally.”

Gerry Adams, interned in 1972 and again in 1973, was the beneficiary of this judicial clarity. His convictions for attempting to escape from Long Kesh were quashed, and he became eligible for compensation under section 133 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988—estimated at upwards of £50,000, possibly considerably more when loss of earnings and legal costs are factored in. The ruling opened the floodgates. By May 2020, solicitors had filed claims on behalf of more than 400 former internees, including nineteen loyalists. The potential liability for the Treasury ran into tens of millions of pounds, perhaps as much as £100 million if every claim succeeded.

The Conservative government responded with the 2023 Legacy Act, inserting Sections 46 and 47 to block compensation for any quashed conviction arising from an invalid ICO. Yet the Act contained a fatal flaw, it only applied to claims initiated after its enactment. Adams, whose legal action predated the legislation, remained in the queue. Labour, swept to power in 2024 on a manifesto promise to repeal the “cruel and counterproductive” 2023 Act, fulfilled this pledge in Section 90—but simultaneously reintroduced the restriction in Section 89. The quashing of convictions remains valid for historical purposes, but any claim for compensation is “disregarded” under the Criminal Justice Act. The only exception? Claims initiated before the 2023 Act came into force. In other words, Gerry Adams keeps his ticket, everyone else loses theirs.

The hypocrisy is almost artistic. A government pledging “truth and justice” for victims has engineered a firewall that protects the Treasury from a cascade of claims while preserving a payout to a man accused by former IRA comrades of commanding the Belfast Brigade during some of its bloodiest years. The financial calculus is stark, one man, perhaps £50,000–£100,000, 400 others, potentially £20 million or more. The moral calculus is no less stark. The state, having been found to have acted unlawfully, now declares its own unlawfulness lawful—except in the one case where the claimant is a figure of such notoriety that the government dare not be seen to renege.

The State’s Double Game

The two scandals are not separate; they are symmetrical. The bill shields soldiers through procedural labyrinths and pays Adams to neutralise a legal bomb. Both serve the same end: the preservation of the state’s narrative and the Treasury’s balance sheet. The soldier is protected not because he is innocent, but because his files are classified. Adams is paid not because he is deserving, but because his claim predates the legislative firewall. The state does not choose sides, it chooses silence.

The human cost is immense. The 400 claimants are elderly men who spent months or years in the H-blocks, emerging traumatised and stigmatised. The European Convention on Human Rights guarantees the right to liberty under Article 5. The Belfast High Court ruled in February 2024 that the 2023 Act’s compensation block was incompatible with this article. The government’s response was to retain the substance while changing the statutory address. Adams has launched fresh proceedings challenging the retrospective nature of Sections 89 and 90. His solicitor, Pádraig Ó Muirigh, told the Irish Times that the government is changing the law retrospectively to prevent other former internees from receiving compensation, while Adams’ pre-2023 claim remains unaffected.

The establishment’s discomfort is palpable. During the second reading on 15 October 2025, Conservative MPs questioned the bill’s treatment of legacy claims, highlighting the disparity between potential payouts to figures like Adams and the scrutiny on veterans. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn defended the reforms as necessary to address court incompatibilities, emphasizing ECHR compliance. Yet the anomaly was constitutional. To override the Supreme Court with a blanket validation is to assert that Parliament’s intention in 1972 was whatever the government of 2025 says it was.

The silence surrounding both scandals is perhaps the most telling aspect. The Guardian, Telegraph, and Times have run no leader on the subject. The Belfast Telegraph mentioned the Adams clause briefly on 14 October, amid broader coverage of veteran protections. Even the Irish News gave it only a short report on 15 October. The story lacks the visual drama of a grieving widow or the moral clarity of a soldier on trial. It is a story of paperwork, of clauses and subsections, of legal footnotes that do not lend themselves to television graphics. Yet it is precisely in these footnotes that the true character of power reveals itself.

A Ledger of Selective Mercy

The broader context of the Troubles Bill only deepens the irony. The government has made much of its commitment to victim-centred processes, with the Explanatory Notes emphasizing the need to build confidence among victims and survivors. Yet the certainty it provides is that the state will not be held accountable for its most egregious policies. The Parker Committee, the Compton Report, and the European Court of Human Rights findings on internment abuses—all are left unaddressed by Section 89’s narrow procedural fix.

There is a final, surreal twist. The same government that has engineered legislative absolution for the state has preserved the one payout that will cause the greatest political embarrassment. Adams, now 77, stands to receive his compensation under the grandfather clause, even as his fresh October 2025 challenge delays resolution. The Treasury may yet write the cheque, sparking media outrage, while the 400 other claimants watch from the sidelines, their own claims extinguished by the very legislation that was meant to restore justice.

The establishment will insist that this is all terribly complicated, that the clauses are necessary evils to prevent a flood of vexatious claims. Yet the complexity is largely of its own making. The Supreme Court offered a clear path: compensate those whose detentions were unlawful. The government chose instead to declare the detentions lawful and compensate only the one man it could not politically afford to deny, Gerry Adams. This is not pragmatism, it is propaganda by legislation.

In the end, the Quiet Clause stands as a monument to the enduring power of the state to define justice on its own terms. It is a reminder that reconciliation, like truth, is a commodity that can be rationed, packaged, and distributed according to the exigencies of the moment. The men of Long Kesh, the families who waited for sons and husbands to come home, the thirty who never did—they are the footnotes now. The elderly veterans, sent into a conflict governed by strict rules of engagement and the laws of armed conflict, yet now shielded by a system that buries evidence and vetoes accountability, are footnotes too.

Gerry Adams stands to receive his cheque under the grandfather clause, even as his October 2025 challenge delays resolution, while the 400 other claimants watch from the sidelines, their own claims extinguished by the very legislation that was meant to restore justice. The state didn’t lose the war. It just rewrote the terms of surrender.

The ledger is balanced in the only way the establishment knows how.

One is left to wonder, is this the final act of a state still haunted by its imperial reflexes, or is this simply the state cashing its final cheque on the Troubles — paying the enemy to stay quiet, burying its own in redacted files, and calling it peace?

