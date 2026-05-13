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The Silent Triad: Groupthink in UK Governance
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The Silent Triad: Groupthink in UK Governance

The Silent Triad - Episode 3
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The Rationals
May 13, 2026

If propaganda shapes what the public sees, who shapes the decisions behind it?

In Episode 3, we examine groupthink—the failure of critical judgment within decision-making systems, where agreement becomes more important than accuracy.

Drawing on Irving Janis, this episode explores how intelligent people arrive at flawed conclusions—not through ignorance, but through the pressure to conform.

This is not confined to leadership alone. It reflects a broader pattern, where conformity narrows judgment across institutions and society alike.

This is where the system closes.

Listen to Episode 1 here:

The Silent Triad: Mass Society in UK Governance

The Silent Triad: Mass Society in UK Governance

The Rationals
·
Apr 10
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Listen to Episode 2 here:

The Silent Triad: Propaganda in UK Governance

The Silent Triad: Propaganda in UK Governance

The Rationals
·
Apr 15
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The full text version is available here:

The Silent Triad: How Atomisation, Propaganda, and Groupthink Have Engineered Britain's Hidden Governance Crisis Since 1997

The Silent Triad: How Atomisation, Propaganda, and Groupthink Have Engineered Britain's Hidden Governance Crisis Since 1997

The Rationals
·
Mar 17
Read full story

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