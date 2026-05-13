The Silent Triad: Groupthink in UK Governance

If propaganda shapes what the public sees, who shapes the decisions behind it?

In Episode 3, we examine groupthink—the failure of critical judgment within decision-making systems, where agreement becomes more important than accuracy.

Drawing on Irving Janis, this episode explores how intelligent people arrive at flawed conclusions—not through ignorance, but through the pressure to conform.

This is not confined to leadership alone. It reflects a broader pattern, where conformity narrows judgment across institutions and society alike.

This is where the system closes.

Listen to Episode 1 here:

Listen to Episode 2 here:

The full text version is available here:

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