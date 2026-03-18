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The Silent Triad — Why Britain Keeps Repeating the Same Mistakes
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The Silent Triad — Why Britain Keeps Repeating the Same Mistakes

A new theory of power—and the pattern most people miss.
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The Rationals
Mar 18, 2026

Why does Britain keep repeating the same political mistakes? This introduces The Silent Triad—a new theory revealing the hidden forces behind the pattern.

This episode is free to listen. The full written analysis is available now here, with the complete audio series released to subscribers soon.

Unlock the full analysis with 20% off an annual subscription (offer ends 1 June 2026), including the complete theory, the Rationals archive, and future long-form and audio essays on the hidden mechanics of political power.

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