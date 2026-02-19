The Rational Forum

Dr Anne McCloskey
20hEdited

I am of the considered opinion that none of this matters one jot. There is no left and right, only a selection of sock-puppets and demons, and we the people.

Lowe and Farage are provably both establishment lackeys. Labour and the Tories have just been at the game longer. Elections are about rosettes and soundbites for the plebs, policies are decided in the boardrooms of the banks and corporations, and in the local Freemasonic Hall. I personally will never vote in any election again.

In the last Brit General Election, Labour got a mere 33.7 % of the vote, with less than 60% of the electorate even bothering to turn up, yet it ended up with 411 out of 650 seats. It's a farce.

I'll be #spoilthevote from now on. If the majority did the same, things might get interesting.

Libertarian
12h

From a distant and highly unfamiliar view of the local scene, it appears to me that Brits have been in a slow decline since losing a generation of men in WWI, setting up escaping the continent in WWII while the Russians and Americans took over, embracing socialism over capitalism, fostering Epsteinism, and immigration over native Brit repopulation. No political party is going to overcome them cards. And I am not being critical just because of their continued occupation of Ireland.

