June 19, 2025 #SmashTheNoise, #ExposeTheTrap, #CivilWar

At 2 a.m. in Cleveland, Sarah, a single mom, stares at her phone, heart hammering. A leaked Iranian troll playbook targets citizens like her, spawning an X post screaming “ARMED MILITIAS STORM OHIO STREETS!” with a fake riot clip (Atlantic Council, July 2024; Graphika, September 2024). Sarah’s picturing her kids in a war zone, but she’s not alone. YouGov’s June 17, 2025, poll hits like a grenade: 45% of women, vs. ~35% of men, fear civil war, while 58% of Americans distrust institutions (Newsweek, June 18, 2025; Gallup, 2024). Black women (18%) and Hispanic women (15%) dread it most, dwarfing 10% of white folks.

Why the fear? Not “hysteria”—that’s patriarchal trash. It’s a troll trap: global scams from China, Iran, Israel, and gutless institutions ripping apart our trust, hammering women hardest. The Rational Forum doesn’t swallow corporate lies. We shred propaganda with a chainsaw. This scoop’s a world-first: trust in justice is a democratic fault line, exploited by a hidden troll war to widen YouGov’s fear gap. Dive into the abyss. We’re tearing it open.

The Trust Trap

YouGov’s 45% women vs. ~35% men gap isn’t biology—it’s a blade in everyone’s back. Feminism forges women’s trust in institutions—police, courts, government—to stomp violence, but 58% of citizens share that hope and fear its collapse. One in three women face abuse, and 71% of Gen Z women see online misogyny as real hate, letting trust bleed out. Trolls gorge on the wreckage. 84% of women aged 18–39 use Facebook, with 75% daily—vs. lower male rates—marking them as prime meat. Algorithms blast panic-bait: “Your kids won’t survive the riots!”. Men face “grab a gun, play hero” ads, and with 40% of men vs. 25% of women owning guns, 37% of gun owners, often men, justify political violence, fueling troll-driven chaos. Trust is the fatal flaw. YouGov’s 45% is the trolls’ trophy.

Global Troll Network: The Transatlantic Trap