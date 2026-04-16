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Irina Metzler's avatar
Irina Metzler
3d

Great article and analysis. I couldn’t agree more. Turning everything into “feelings” stifles any disagreement. My pet hates are the phrases “do you need help” (completing the task/ filling in the form etc) and “I’m sorry you feel like that” (uttered in response to a critical remark I made). Both of these deflect my disagreement with a situation or thing, and turn my criticism into my personal problem that I have as an inadequate person, rather than a problem with the system.

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Bruce Rodger's avatar
Bruce Rodger
2d

An excellent article, very nicely written.

Freud has an awful lot to answer for! The Morlocks will find easy pickings - indeed they already are.

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