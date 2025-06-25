June 25 2025 #Geopolitics

The West’s #SanctionsScam is a crooked slot machine, dishing out ruin to enemies, halos to allies, and a bumper crop of jihadis as its grimy payout. Russia, branded the global thug for invading Ukraine, drowns in 18,000 sanctions, an economic gut-punch to break its spine. Israel, the West’s sainted hitman, obliterates Iran’s nuc…