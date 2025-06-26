Threat Porn Overdrive: Is the UK’s War Hype Burying a Real Terror Risk?
The National Security Strategy’s Russian-Chinese-Iranian boogeymen dominate headlines, but the asylum backlog’s vetting failures could be the real homeland threat.
Torch the propaganda hype and expose the rot—subscribe and join the skeptic crew to light the way! Go paid for deeper digs and a front-row seat. Connect with us also at @NoBSForum on X.
Thursday June 26 2025
The UK’s National Security Strategy (NSS, June 2025) is threat porn dialed to apocalyptic—a fever dream of Russian cyberattacks, Iranian proxies, and…