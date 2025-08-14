In Scotland’s rugged highlands, wind turbines stand like totems of a green delusion, their blades stilled not by calm but by a grid too frail to carry their power. Yet, as these giants slumber, their operators cash in—£400 million in 2024 to curtail 8.3 terawatt-hours, enough to power 800,000 homes, with £1.8 billion projected for 2025. Labour’s net-zer…