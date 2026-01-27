It’s a peculiar business, trying to legislate away the past in Northern Ireland, where history has a habit of refusing to stay buried. Just look at the scene in the Commons on 21 January 2026, when MPs voted 373 to 106 to approve a remedial order that guts the most reviled bit of the 2023 Legacy Act, the conditional immunity scheme. No more get-out-of-jail-free cards for Troubles-era offenders, be they ex-paramilitaries or former soldiers, in exchange for spilling the beans to a truth-recovery panel.

And gone too is the outright ban on fresh civil claims tied to those dark decades. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, ever the optimist, hailed it as restoring “the historic right of citizens to seek redress through the courts,” a move to patch up the Act’s glaring incompatibilities with the European Convention on Human Rights, as ruled by Belfast’s High Court.

The Litigation Window: A Door Cracked Open

But peel back the layers, and you find something far more intriguing, and contentious, lurking beneath. This order doesn’t just tidy up, no, it pries open a fleeting “litigation window” for claims over unlawful internment back in the early 1970s, that grim era when Operation Demetrius saw nearly 2,000 souls, mostly from nationalist backgrounds, scooped up without trial, often enduring the “five techniques” of sensory deprivation that the European Court later condemned as inhuman.

By repealing Sections 46 and 47 of the 2023 Act, which had retroactively validated those interim custody orders (ICOs) and slammed the door on compensation, the order revives the legal landscape shaped by the Supreme Court’s 2020 bombshell in R v Adams. That ruling declared ICOs invalid if signed by junior ministers rather than the Secretary of State himself, flouting the Carltona principle of delegation.

For now, former internees can pursue damages for what many regard as wrongful imprisonment, until the House of Lords approves the order (where peers have already raised concerns in earlier scrutiny, though no division is expected) and the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill 2025 receives royal assent. Estimates suggest up to 400 potential claimants could come forward, leaving the Treasury facing a potential liability of more than £20 million should the claims escalate.

The Rub: The Door Quietly Bolted Shut Again

Yet here’s the rub. The 2025 Bill, tabled on 14 October 2025 and already past its Second Reading on 18 November, sneaks in Part 8 (clauses 89 and 90) to reaffirm Carltona retroactively, validating every ICO and barring most payouts once it’s law. Starmer’s vow to block such windfalls “by every conceivable way” suddenly feels like a magician’s pledge, with the order’s window offering a tantalising glimpse before the curtain drops.

This merry-go-round, repeal for ECHR compliance today, revalidate to shield the public purse tomorrow, has critics muttering about uneven justice, where those with cases already humming along in the courts might dash through the gap, while others lag behind.

The Bill’s broader safeguards, like making compelled statements inadmissible in prosecutions or allowing national security redactions to veil sensitive details, add to the sense of a system tilted toward protecting state actors over unearthing unvarnished truths. And with the government pumping £250 million into a revamped Legacy Commission under the Stormont House Agreement framework, complete with public hearings, sworn testimonies, and family reps, there’s a promise of more openness, but skeptics wonder if it’s enough to overcome those built-in barriers.

Echoes of the Past: The Bloody Sunday Cautionary Tale

This merry-go-round of repeal and revalidation is not new, it echoes the long history of official mechanisms that promise justice while quietly limiting it. The ghosts of Bloody Sunday for example, offer a cautionary tale of how such mechanisms can falter.

Picture the afternoon on 30 January 1972, when Parachute Regiment troops fired on unarmed civil rights marchers in Derry, leaving 14 dead and a scar on history. The Widgery Tribunal, hastily convened and reporting mere months later, essentially absolved the soldiers, claiming self-defence against phantom threats, a verdict dismissed by many as a brazen whitewash that propped up the official line for nearly four decades.

It took the Saville Inquiry, grinding on from 1998 to 2010, to flip the script, victims unarmed, no real danger posed, shootings unjustified. David Cameron’s parliamentary apology branded the tragedy “unjustified and unjustifiable,” yet convictions remain elusive. Soldier F’s 2025 acquittal on murder and attempted murder charges spotlighted the perils of faded evidence, missing files, hazy memories, that echo the disclosure curbs in the 2025 Bill.

The remedial order at least revives stalled inquests and civil suits, potentially breathing life into Bloody Sunday probes and kindred cases. But with the Bill’s committee stage kicking off in early 2026, amendments already tabled for anonymity protections, remote veteran participation and independent oversight, the window might snap shut before many see daylight.

Amnesty International’s warnings of “structural barriers to truth” ring true here, as the framework risks echoing Widgery’s obfuscations in a more bureaucratic guise.

Transparency Battles: The Morton Report and Beyond

The same instinct to control disclosure persists today, even in the face of new transparency initiatives. Transparency battles continue to rage, most recently illustrated by PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher’s January 2026 push to declassify a secret 1973 MI5 report authored by senior officer Jack Morton.

This dossier, which advised RUC Special Branch on countering the IRA during a peak period of agent infiltrations, has remained classified for over fifty years, repeatedly protected by national security exemptions even though the PSNI has been accused of being overzealous in censoring it.

In 2021, the force attempted to withhold even heavily redacted copies, prompting legal challenges and criticism that such blanket secrecy was unjustified. Its prolonged classification has fuelled suspicions that it contains sensitive details about intelligence operations and possible state involvement in controversial events, such as the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings.

Against this backdrop of entrenched secrecy, Boutcher, fresh from leading Operation Kenova, is now consulting the relevant security agencies and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn himself, aiming for public release.

Campaigners have welcomed this move as a potential crack in the secrecy wall, but figures like Daniel Holder from the Committee on the Administration of Justice decry the UK’s “culture of overreach on secrecy,” where declassification remains ad hoc rather than assured. It all ties into the legacy puzzle, repeated promises of openness clashing with deeply entrenched protections.

Veterans’ Unease: The Risk of Renewed Legal Exposure

Veterans, meanwhile, have expressed profound unease at the potential consequences of the order. Groups such as the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement and Decorum NI warn that removing immunity opens the door to what they describe as “vexatious lawfare”, dragging ageing former soldiers back into courtrooms for actions taken decades ago. David Crabbe OBE, president of Decorum NI, has urged that any resolution must avoid imposing further hardship on those who served under Operation Banner.

The Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner, David Johnstone, ironically appointed by the current Labour government, has been particularly forthright. He has criticised the order as rushed and premature, especially given the ongoing Supreme Court appeal in the Dillon case challenging the Lawfulness of the Legacy Act. Johnstone argues that the changes treat veterans “worse than terrorists”, eroding public trust in government and striking at “the very fabric of the armed forces”.

Unionist voices, led by DUP leader Gavin Robinson, have echoed these concerns warning of disproportionate scrutiny being placed on state forces amid the prospect of hundreds of potential lawsuits.

The Troubles’ Brutal Symmetry

Of course, balance demands we remember the Troubles’ brutal symmetry, over 3,500 lives lost, most to republican and loyalist paramilitaries. The IRA’s 1974 Birmingham pub bombings slaughtered 21 innocents, loyalists’ 1994 Loughinisland massacre claimed six in a quiet bar. Families from every corner, nationalist, unionist, security forces, still crave closure. Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill insists any legacy process must treat all victims equally, without tilting toward one side.

It must be emphasised that the Troubles were not a simple conflict of good against evil. On all sides, republican paramilitaries, loyalist paramilitaries, and state forces, there were individuals who acted with courage, restraint, and humanity, just as there were others who committed acts of extreme cruelty and terrorism. Acknowledging this complexity does not excuse any atrocity, but it underscores the difficulty of achieving genuine reconciliation and the necessity of addressing the legacy of the conflict with impartiality and honesty.

A High-Profile Flashpoint: The Gerry Adams Case

Gerry Adams’ saga exemplifies the quirks of the current framework. His 2020 Supreme Court victory quashed escape convictions linked to his internment, opening a path to compensation potentially worth £50,000–£100,000. Yet with the 2025 Bill set to block payouts retroactively, he has vowed to pursue legal action once again, whether in the domestic courts or at Strasbourg, against what he describes as discriminatory meddling. It is a high-profile flashpoint in this patchwork, where advanced claims might slip through the order’s temporary window before Part 8 seals it shut.

The Classic Westminster Two-Step

As the remedial order heads to the Lords, where peers have already probed its scope without forcing a vote, and the Bill chugs toward committee amendments for stronger veteran shields, Parliament must grapple with these tensions. The £250 million Legacy Commission boost sounds generous, but will it truly foster reconciliation, or just paper over cracks?

This all circles back to the same old pattern. A government that speaks loudly of truth and reconciliation while quietly building one barrier after another to keep the full story hidden. The remedial order restores rights for a fleeting moment, enough to satisfy the courts and the daily headlines, only for the Troubles Bill to slam the door shut again with retroactive validations, redactions, and inadmissible statements.

It is the classic Westminster two-step. A brief flourish of openness to appease human rights obligations, swiftly followed by selective closure to protect the Treasury and the state’s own narrative.

The £250 million Legacy Commission sounds impressive on paper, but when the same system allows national security to veil inconvenient truths and centralises control in the hands of ministers, one has to ask, whose truth, exactly, is being recovered?

In the end, Northern Ireland’s long shadow grows no shorter under this approach. Westminster continues to tinker with the past, offering half-arsed measures dressed up as progress. Perhaps it’s time for ministers, and indeed all of us, to stop accepting the official narrative and demand the unvarnished truth that victims, survivors, and veterans alike deserve.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Rational Forum is entirely reader-supported. If you value what we do, please share the piece, leave a comment, or consider a free or paid subscription. All contributions — whether a subscription or a one-off gift — are gratefully received and keep the lights on.

Say thanks with a one-off tip

Buy us a coffee

Share

Refer a friend

Leave a comment