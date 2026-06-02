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David Jones's avatar
David Jones
5d

The thing is it’s not that you haven’t got an argument, it’s that they can’t allow themselves to think that you might have an an argument.

There is a saying that you can wake someone who is asleep, but you can’t wake someone who is pretending to be asleep.

My cousin who is in her 90s often discusses Question Time and other political debates. Recently when the debates surrounding the Welsh Assembly were on I discussed energy policy with her and said I would only vote for a party which would get rid of the net zero law. She said that if it was that important everybody would be talking about it. She voted for one of the legacy parties - the same one she usually votes for.

I’m afraid we’ll have to wait until the grid goes down or we can’t borrow any more money before people open their eyes.

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Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
5d

On the 1st June Labour released the 2nd batch of papers associated with the Mandelson affair. Some of the requested materials were retained on 'security grounds'.

The balance of those papers delivered 3 months late was grim, vile, grubby, and utterly corrupt.

Then I read this.

Mr E Miliwatt, Chef D'Mission Stark and the CCC should be suspended immediately, and then fired the very next day.

Following that there should be full disclosure of all contacts, all investments, every single penny they've handled. All have lost their 'right' to privacy. There's grift, and it needs to be removed.

Oh, and that does include the current leader of the Lib-Dems (Post Office scandal and this - minister at the time in both cases - yet apparently knew nothing about anything).

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